News
RnB 26/11/2020

Run DMC Team Up With 12on12 To Release Limited Edition Vinyl​ In Tribute To Jam Master Jay

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following their acclaimed project with Travis Scott and fashion house Saint Laurent, 12on12 announce their latest collaboration with cultural icons and hip-hop legends RUN DMC. The pioneering New York group have curated an exclusive limited edition 12" vinyl only compilation with bespoke artwork by rising LA artist Reena Tolentino, aka 'RT'.

The 12on12 deluxe, double disc package is limited to 500 hand-numbered editions and embodies the story of RUN-DMC's legacy within the handpicked iconic track-listing, featuring songs that inspired, affected and changed the ground-breaking group's music.

The first release in celebration of the 35th anniversary of seminal 1986 album Raising Hell, RUN DMC pay tribute to their late bandmate Jam Master Jay and dedicate this project in his honour.

The release offers a fascinating insight into RUN DMC, one of the most influential groups of all time. Alongside tracks by early rap trailblazers The Sugarhill Gang and Afrika Bambaataa, the group have also highlighted songs that helped form the sonic foundations of the nascent hip hop sound as it emerged and evolved in New York in the early 1980s, including the breaks-goldmine of MFSB's Love Is The Message and Kraftwerk's game-changing Trans-Europe Express, a song rarely licensed for any compilation.

The unique work of art for the record has been designed by one of the most exciting names on the LA art scene, Reena Tolentino. A visual artist and actor, RT's work rose to prominence after her acclaimed mural of late basketball icon Kobe Bryant. In addition to providing artwork and portraits of RUN DMC for the project she has also reinterpreted one of the most iconic hip-hop logo's of all time with a rework of the classic RUN DMC logo.

The release continues to cement 12on12's reputation for unique 'vinylworks' and bespoke collectors' editions that live at the intersection of music, art and pop culture, providing a unique canvas for cultural icons to curate the soundtracks to their lives.

With global trends growing around nostalgia and legacy artists dominating consumption both within rising vinyl sales and across streaming platforms, 12on12 continue to prove themselves an exciting creative brand capturing an incresingly powerful part of the zeitgeist.
12on12 RUN DMC limited edition vinyl will be released on the 8th December by 12on12.






