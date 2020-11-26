Empara Mi Releases Powerful Video For 'Saving All My Love'





'Saving All My Love' displays a never-before-heard side to the avant-garde artist, which sees Empara Mi expanding her contemporary pop production with danceable beats. She injects warm pulsating synths into a reggaeton-influenced rhythm introducing a dark new sound for the dancefloor.



Regarding the video and song Empara Mi says, "I worked with an amazing girl called Ash who directed the video for 'Saving All My Love'. We both share a love of beautiful sentiments and meaningfulness behind our videos, so we wanted to create something that could be colourful and bold but still tell the story we wanted to tell through the movement.



"I've never released anything like 'Saving All My Love' before. Quarantining back home gave me the time and discipline I needed to challenge myself and hone in different types of production I haven't tried before. I originally wrote this track on piano but it never felt finished. I've always thought that there was something beautiful about a sad song you can dance to, so that's where I wanted to take it."



'Saving All My Love' is the first taste of brand new solo music from Empara Mi since the release of her highly acclaimed mini-album Suitcase Full Of Sins at the beginning of this year.



The album showcases Empara Mi's captivating artistic journey since her emergence in 2016. The album has achieved over 2.5 million streams, while she has amassed over 6 million streams across all her tracks. Empara Mi has received strong support from the likes of The Independent, The Fader, Wonderland, Hunger, Clash, Pentagon Magazine, London In Stereo, Aesthetica Magazine, Classic Pop and many more.



Suitcase Full Of Sins has now been released on limited edition coloured vinyl, available to purchase exclusively from Empara Mi's website - https://emparamirecords.com/



2020 has also seen Empara Mi collaborate with



Empara Mi is continuing to prove why her revered vocals are in such high demand and releases the new single 'Saving All My Love' as an exciting taste of what is yet to follow from the dynamic artist in 2021.



ACCLAIM FOR EMPARA MI

"Her cutting blend of pop, R&B and hip-hop sears like a burn, sometimes ghostly, sometimes a hurtling force of nature - but always a striking sonic and visual blast." - Wonderland

"Her striking music speaks for itself" - The Fader

"Empara Mi creates music that makes the earth move" - HUNGER

"An ideal comfort blanket in musical form" - Noisey

"A devastating sense of soul" - Clash

"It's rich, vibrant and compelling both in tone and depth." - Aesthetica Magazine

"A certain dynamism and force that only she can muster. The result is a blockbuster of emotions and a fierce drive to break free. - Pentagon Magazine

