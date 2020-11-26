Elton John Announced As Very Special Guest To Join Dua Lipa At Studio 2054





Elton says 'I loved speaking to Dua when we met up to talk on Instagram Live a few weeks ago, she is incredibly smart and talented. So when she asked me to be part of Studio 2054 I said 'yes!' in a heartbeat. It's amazing to be part of a live performance when live music just isn't happening right now and especially in such a colourful and creative way. If you're going to do virtual live music then this is the way to do it.'



Also joining Dua and Elton on the night will be Angele, Bad Bunny, FKA Twigs, J Balvin, Kylie,



The "Studio 2054" show will be a night like no other - this is reality and fantasy exploding together to deliver a brand new multi-dimensional live experience, as part of the American Express UNSTAGED series.



Shot live in a massive warehouse location, "Studio 2054" will be a celebration of the unconventional and unique and will see Dua move through custom built sets; surreal tv shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hang outs, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms.



The livestream performance comes off the heels of nominations for this year's Grammy Awards, where Dua walked away with 6 nominations. Dua was recognized across the board in key categories: Album of the Year (Future Nostalgia), Song of the Year and Record of the Year ("



Featuring tracks from

Welcome to "Studio 2054."



"Studio 2054" will be streamed via LIVENow, home to the best live events, from Friday November 27th at different times across global territories:

Stream #1 - UK &

Stream #2 - South

Stream #3 - Central & North

Stream #4 - Asia Pacific // 16.00pm Bangkok &



Standard tickets priced at £12.99 are available for a very limited time. Bundle tickets priced £20.00 gets access to exclusive pre-show behind the scenes footage and an invite to the After Show Party with Dua in attendance and featuring guest DJs on the decks - both from dualipa.com/studio2054, LIVENow and Ticketmaster. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Elton John is set to join the illustrious set of musical superstars who will be appearing with Dua Lipa at Studio 2054 this Friday November 27th. Dua says "It's my absolute pleasure and honour to announce Elton John will be joining me at Studio 2054 this Friday. A one of a kind global musical icon, singer songwriter and flawless performer, it's going to be spectacular ! He is truly musical royalty and I am elated that we will be appearing together'Elton says 'I loved speaking to Dua when we met up to talk on Instagram Live a few weeks ago, she is incredibly smart and talented. So when she asked me to be part of Studio 2054 I said 'yes!' in a heartbeat. It's amazing to be part of a live performance when live music just isn't happening right now and especially in such a colourful and creative way. If you're going to do virtual live music then this is the way to do it.'Also joining Dua and Elton on the night will be Angele, Bad Bunny, FKA Twigs, J Balvin, Kylie, Miley Cyrus and Tainy.The "Studio 2054" show will be a night like no other - this is reality and fantasy exploding together to deliver a brand new multi-dimensional live experience, as part of the American Express UNSTAGED series.Shot live in a massive warehouse location, "Studio 2054" will be a celebration of the unconventional and unique and will see Dua move through custom built sets; surreal tv shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hang outs, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms.The livestream performance comes off the heels of nominations for this year's Grammy Awards, where Dua walked away with 6 nominations. Dua was recognized across the board in key categories: Album of the Year (Future Nostalgia), Song of the Year and Record of the Year (" Don't Start Now "). " Don't Start Now " was also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, with Future Nostalgia also landing a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album. Rounding out her 6 nominations is "Un Dia," Dua's collaboration with J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Tainy, which received a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.Featuring tracks from Future Nostalgia, Club Future Nostalgia and her debut album, "Studio 2054" is a kaleidoscope of the past, present and future; real time and the imagination, adrenalin and excitement - all merged to create a whole new way to enjoy a performance.Welcome to "Studio 2054.""Studio 2054" will be streamed via LIVENow, home to the best live events, from Friday November 27th at different times across global territories:Stream #1 - UK & Europe // 20.30pm London / 21.30pm Paris / 22.30 pm MoscowStream #2 - South America // 19.00pm Lima/ 20.00pm Manaus / 21.00pm Rio & Buenos AiresStream #3 - Central & North America // 18.00pm LA / 20.00pm MX / 21.00pm New YorkStream #4 - Asia Pacific // 16.00pm Bangkok & Jakarta / 17.00pm Manila / 18.00pm Seoul / 20.00pm Sydney / 22.00pm Auckland.Standard tickets priced at £12.99 are available for a very limited time. Bundle tickets priced £20.00 gets access to exclusive pre-show behind the scenes footage and an invite to the After Show Party with Dua in attendance and featuring guest DJs on the decks - both from dualipa.com/studio2054, LIVENow and Ticketmaster.



