News
Jazz 26/11/2020

James Taylor Performs 'You've Got To Be Carefully Taught' From South Pacific On Jimmy Kimmel Live

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) From his album "American Standard," James Taylor performs "You've Got To Be Carefully Taught" from "South Pacific." Also check out his new digital EP "Over The Rainbow - The American Standard EP."

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."






