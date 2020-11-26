Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 26/11/2020

The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation Feeds People In Need In Bay Area And Other Cities For Thanksgiving
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Thursday, The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation (TASF), a national non-profit foundation that provides marginalized communities with trauma and mental wellness resources, will partner with The Salvation Army to provide Thanksgiving meals for Bay Area residents in need. Additionally, TASF has partnered with local organizations, churches and communities to feed hundreds of families and communities in need across the country during this holiday season. The cities that will benefit from TASF's giving initiative include San Francisco, CA; New Orleans, LA; Atlanta, GA; Acworth, GA; Mt. Airy, NC; Pinnacle, NC; Fayetteville, NC and Somerset, NJ to name a few.

"Within the African American community, we have chosen to claim Thanksgiving Day for unity, family, healing with food, music and our ancestral connection. We will always use this day to connect with our community, and we know what it is to be in need and to miss your family during this time. That's a big part of why we do what we do for people going through hard times, and we look forward to this day as a moment to celebrate and support one another in whatever way we can," says Philanthropist Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur, TASF President and CEO.

"Our partnership with The Salvation Army, local churches and organizations, community leaders and generous donations from our diverse community, showcase that there are advocates who will tirelessly work so people can have a better today, tomorrow and future. We look forward to growing this initiative even bigger in the coming years," says Jamilah Barnes, Senior Director of Operations at TASF.

The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation's "Miracles At Thanksgiving" initiative has been orchestrated by Sara Ahmadian, TASF Board Advisor, Atisa Smith, TASF Community Outreach Coordinator and celebrated chef, Hanif Sadr. "Being a part of initiatives that improve people's lives is integral to a better society," said Sara Ahmadian. "We are thrilled to see so many community members step up and far exceed our fundraising goals, which will make an impactful difference for others."
Members of the community interested in supporting TASF's efforts can do so by texting SHAKUR to 44321 or donating through the organization's website at www.TASF.org.






