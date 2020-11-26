BBTV Holdings' Music Division "Opposition" Releases New Album For Pop Duo 'Terror Jr'



"Opposition has quickly become a leading contender for artists looking for robust distribution and monetization solutions," comments Ali Adab, VP of Content & Partnerships, BBTV. "BBTV's massive reach and engagement gives artists a new path to success in today's evolving digital music landscape. In an industry often still favoring traditional music models, we stand in the corner of the artist, offering technology, tools, and monetization strategies that allow them to maximize growth across all platforms." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help content owners become more successful, provides the following updates:"Opposition", BBTV's music division, releases "Rancho Catastrophe" a new album for Terror Jr a talented pop duo that has achieved over 500M streams to date across major streaming platforms.The group's previous single launches have reached the top 10 of Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic charts.Rancho Catastrophe, the release of Terror Jr's sophomore album is available across all major streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.Rancho Catastrophe is Terror Jr's second full length album, following 2019's 'Unfortunately, Terror Jr' which was released by Atlantic Records.Opposition provides music artists a suite of solutions across BBTV's Base and Plus Solutions, including distribution, content management, and monetization through direct sales, brand sponsorships, influencer marketing, and more.Opposition, BBTV's Music division, is a key business unit within BBTV generating hundreds of billions of views across BBTV's Base and Plus Solutions (LTM Sept 2020). BBTV has also released over 1,000 songs, 30 albums, and 25 EP's, achieving over 600 million streams to date. Most notably, Opposition has worked with artists such as Zaytoven, Lil Yachty, Lil Keed, Vancouver Sleep Clinic, KILLY, and TisaKorean."We are very passionate about helping talented artists and content owners such as Terror Jr with the most comprehensive audio and video management, distribution and monetization solutions in the industry," comments Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson & CEO, BBTV. "Music consumption on social, video, and audio streaming platforms continues to grow and artists benefit from our solutions as they help simplify and optimize viewership and monetization opportunities."Terror Jr is an American Alt-Pop duo consisting of singer/songwriter Lisa Vitale and songwriter David Singer-Vine (formerly of The Cataracs). The band debuted with the single '3 Strikes', which was featured in Kylie Jenner's "Glosses" short film, leading to rumours that Jenner might be the band's lead singer. This single along with their song 'Come First' both reached the top 10 of Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic chart. Terror Jr has also had the privilege to perform at major festivals including Lollapalooza and Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw, and have achieved over 500M streams to date, across Digital Service Providers."Opposition has quickly become a leading contender for artists looking for robust distribution and monetization solutions," comments Ali Adab, VP of Content & Partnerships, BBTV. "BBTV's massive reach and engagement gives artists a new path to success in today's evolving digital music landscape. In an industry often still favoring traditional music models, we stand in the corner of the artist, offering technology, tools, and monetization strategies that allow them to maximize growth across all platforms."



