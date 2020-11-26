Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 26/11/2020

Nov. 27, 6x Grammy Nominee Dua Lipa Invites You To Join Her & Her A-List Lineup At "Studio 2054"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DUA LIPA invites you to come with her to "Studio 2054" for a night of music, mayhem, performance, theatre, dance and much more on LIVENow. The "Studio 2054" show will be a night like no other - this is reality and fantasy exploding together to deliver a brand new multidimensional live experience, as part of the American Express UNSTAGED series.

Shot live in a massive warehouse location "Studio 2054" will be a celebration of the unconventional and unique and will see Dua move through custom built sets; surreal tv shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hang outs, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms. Accompanied by a cast of musicians, dancers, skaters, aerialists and acrobats, Dua will be joined by a host of surprise superstar guests to deliver a euphoric blast of happiness and good times.

Featuring tracks from "Future Nostalgia", "Club Future Nostalgia" and her debut album, "Studio 2054," is a kaleidoscope of the past, present and future; real time and the imagination, adrenaline and excitement - all merged to create a whole new way to enjoy a performance. Welcome to "Studio 2054".

"Studio 2054" will be streamed via LIVENow, home to the best live events, from Friday November 27th at different times across global territories:
Stream #1 - UK & Europe // 20.30pm London / 21.30pm Paris / 22.30 pm Moscow
Stream #2 - South America // 19.00pm Lima / 20.00pm Manaus / 21.00pm Rio & Buenos Aires
Stream #3 - Central & North America // 18.00pm LA / 20.00pm MX / 21.00pm New York
Stream #4 - Asia Pacific // 16.00pm Bangkok & Jakarta / 17.00pm Manila / 18.00pm Seoul /20.00pm Sydney / 22.00pm Auckland

Standard tickets priced at £8.99 are available for a very limited time from Friday 30th October from 08.00am GMT onwards. Bundle tickets priced from £15.00 gets access to exclusive pre-show behind the scenes footage and an invite to the After Show Party with Dua in attendance and featuring guest DJs on the decks - both from dualipa.com/studio2054, LIVENow and Ticketmaster.






