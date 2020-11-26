One Beautiful Christmas - Kerry Ellis Ft. Brian May

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One Beautiful Christmas - Kerry Ellis feat. Brian May - Available as a digital download Friday November 27. 2020 is a year that most people will not forget in a hurry...

It has shown us the very best of us all from the NHS to Major Tom and a coming together and as we look forward to Christmas, it makes it a more important time for family than ever.

'One Beautiful Christmas' is a celebration of all of these things, released on November 27- it is a new Christmas classic by Kerry Ellis (Wicked, We Will Rock You) and featuring Queen's Brian May.

"Working with the team creating this song has been amazing, it's about appreciating each other and thinking of others at Christmas and having a beautiful day together and creating memories of a lifetime." said Kerry.



'One Beautiful Christmas' was written by Kerry and her writing team including Brian prior to lockdown and everyone knew that it's positive message meant that this was the year that it had to be released.



Brian said, "The time is right for a new Christmas Classic - and this is it!! One Beautiful Christmas wish for togetherness at the end of a tough year."



Kerry is well known for her amazing success in leading roles on Broadway and the West End but this is her first original solo Christmas release. "I'm thrilled to release this single which is from the heart and means so very much to me." added Kerry.



