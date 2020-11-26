Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 26/11/2020

One Beautiful Christmas - Kerry Ellis Ft. Brian May

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One Beautiful Christmas - Kerry Ellis feat. Brian May - Available as a digital download Friday November 27. 2020 is a year that most people will not forget in a hurry...
It has shown us the very best of us all from the NHS to Major Tom and a coming together and as we look forward to Christmas, it makes it a more important time for family than ever.
'One Beautiful Christmas' is a celebration of all of these things, released on November 27- it is a new Christmas classic by Kerry Ellis (Wicked, We Will Rock You) and featuring Queen's Brian May.
"Working with the team creating this song has been amazing, it's about appreciating each other and thinking of others at Christmas and having a beautiful day together and creating memories of a lifetime." said Kerry.

'One Beautiful Christmas' was written by Kerry and her writing team including Brian prior to lockdown and everyone knew that it's positive message meant that this was the year that it had to be released.

Brian said, "The time is right for a new Christmas Classic - and this is it!! One Beautiful Christmas wish for togetherness at the end of a tough year."

Kerry is well known for her amazing success in leading roles on Broadway and the West End but this is her first original solo Christmas release. "I'm thrilled to release this single which is from the heart and means so very much to me." added Kerry.






Most read news of the week
The Complete List Of Nominees For The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards: Beyonce Leads Nominations With 9, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, And Taylor Swift Each Garner 6
Miley Cyrus Kicks Off "Amazon Music Holiday Plays": A Weekly Concert Experience Featuring Performances And Whimsical Pageantry On December 1
The Raddical's 2020-Defining Single "{Dear Universe}" Inspires Positivity With Music Video Highlighting Recent Events
Bing Crosby, Chuck Berry, Ella Fitzgerald And Frank Sinatra Usher In The Holidays In Newly Created Animated Videos For Some Of Their Biggest Holiday Hits
British '60s Psychedelic Legends Nirvana's 'Songlife' The Vinyl Box Set 1967-1972 To Be Released By Madfish Music
Carrie Underwood & John Legend Debut Music Video For "Hallelujah"
Amazon Music UK Reveal 2021 'Ones To Watch' List
REZZ Reveals Atmospheric Music Video For 'Orbit'
Strung Like A Horse Share 'Crazy Like Me' Music Video


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0189600 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014288425445557 secs