Bea Miller Shares New Music Video For "I Never Wanna Die"





Seen alone in the desert with only the mountains and open space behind her, Bea defiantly sings and stomps in the clip for "i never wanna die."



"i never wanna die" follows Bea's video release for "FEEL SOMETHING DIFFERENT" with Aminé; watch it here. The collaboration is a hypnotic new take on Miller's viral hit "feel something" released last summer which has amassed nearly 200 million streams, as well as 4 billion video views and over 1.5 million TikTok video creations to date. Bea's additional new videos from elated! include "hallelujah" and "forever is a lie" with more to come.



The release of elated! and Bea's chain of new videos all culminate in her anticipated virtual event, "Bea Miller Presents the elated!



At only 21, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bea Miller has shared her latest new music video for "i never wanna die" featured on her new EP elated! out now. In a prolific new chapter of her evolving career as a multi-talented singer, songwriter and performer, Bea continues to release striking visual content that perfectly complements her exhilarating new music.Seen alone in the desert with only the mountains and open space behind her, Bea defiantly sings and stomps in the clip for "i never wanna die." Director Gina Gizella Manning explains, "We wanted to shoot this one completely in sync with nature. It was important for us to keep it raw and simple, letting the location speak for itself. The point was to capture our vast appreciation of nature and our planet. Bea wrote this song as an ode to the planet and I wanted to honor that visually.""i never wanna die" follows Bea's video release for "FEEL SOMETHING DIFFERENT" with Aminé; watch it here. The collaboration is a hypnotic new take on Miller's viral hit "feel something" released last summer which has amassed nearly 200 million streams, as well as 4 billion video views and over 1.5 million TikTok video creations to date. Bea's additional new videos from elated! include "hallelujah" and "forever is a lie" with more to come.The release of elated! and Bea's chain of new videos all culminate in her anticipated virtual event, "Bea Miller Presents the elated! Experience Recorded Live in Los Angeles" on December 12. Tickets are available for purchase here. In addition to the performance fans also have the option to join a virtual hangout via Zoom on December 13 at 2pm ET with Bea and Gina Gizella Manning where they'll discuss elated! and their six-month journey creating content during the pandemic. Signed vinyl is also available along with merchandise in various ticket bundle options.At only 21, Bea Miller has garnered over 2 billion streams to date. She boasts over 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 1.5 million Instagram followers. Last year, she collaborated with Jessie Reyez on "FEELS LIKE HOME," 6lack on "it's not u it's me" and UK duo Snakehips on "NEVER GONNA LIKE YOU." In 2019 she made her festival debuts at Lollapalooza, Firefly, Outside Lands, Bumbershoot, Life is Beautiful and Austin City Limits among others, and closed out the year with a second successful headline tour, "sunsets in outerspace," across North America and Europe.



