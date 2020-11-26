Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 26/11/2020

Bea Miller Shares New Music Video For "I Never Wanna Die"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bea Miller has shared her latest new music video for "i never wanna die" featured on her new EP elated! out now. In a prolific new chapter of her evolving career as a multi-talented singer, songwriter and performer, Bea continues to release striking visual content that perfectly complements her exhilarating new music.

Seen alone in the desert with only the mountains and open space behind her, Bea defiantly sings and stomps in the clip for "i never wanna die." Director Gina Gizella Manning explains, "We wanted to shoot this one completely in sync with nature. It was important for us to keep it raw and simple, letting the location speak for itself. The point was to capture our vast appreciation of nature and our planet. Bea wrote this song as an ode to the planet and I wanted to honor that visually."

"i never wanna die" follows Bea's video release for "FEEL SOMETHING DIFFERENT" with Aminé; watch it here. The collaboration is a hypnotic new take on Miller's viral hit "feel something" released last summer which has amassed nearly 200 million streams, as well as 4 billion video views and over 1.5 million TikTok video creations to date. Bea's additional new videos from elated! include "hallelujah" and "forever is a lie" with more to come.

The release of elated! and Bea's chain of new videos all culminate in her anticipated virtual event, "Bea Miller Presents the elated! Experience Recorded Live in Los Angeles" on December 12. Tickets are available for purchase here. In addition to the performance fans also have the option to join a virtual hangout via Zoom on December 13 at 2pm ET with Bea and Gina Gizella Manning where they'll discuss elated! and their six-month journey creating content during the pandemic. Signed vinyl is also available along with merchandise in various ticket bundle options.

At only 21, Bea Miller has garnered over 2 billion streams to date. She boasts over 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 1.5 million Instagram followers. Last year, she collaborated with Jessie Reyez on "FEELS LIKE HOME," 6lack on "it's not u it's me" and UK duo Snakehips on "NEVER GONNA LIKE YOU." In 2019 she made her festival debuts at Lollapalooza, Firefly, Outside Lands, Bumbershoot, Life is Beautiful and Austin City Limits among others, and closed out the year with a second successful headline tour, "sunsets in outerspace," across North America and Europe.






Most read news of the week
The Complete List Of Nominees For The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards: Beyonce Leads Nominations With 9, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, And Taylor Swift Each Garner 6
Miley Cyrus Kicks Off "Amazon Music Holiday Plays": A Weekly Concert Experience Featuring Performances And Whimsical Pageantry On December 1
The Raddical's 2020-Defining Single "{Dear Universe}" Inspires Positivity With Music Video Highlighting Recent Events
Bing Crosby, Chuck Berry, Ella Fitzgerald And Frank Sinatra Usher In The Holidays In Newly Created Animated Videos For Some Of Their Biggest Holiday Hits
British '60s Psychedelic Legends Nirvana's 'Songlife' The Vinyl Box Set 1967-1972 To Be Released By Madfish Music
Carrie Underwood & John Legend Debut Music Video For "Hallelujah"
Amazon Music UK Reveal 2021 'Ones To Watch' List
REZZ Reveals Atmospheric Music Video For 'Orbit'
Strung Like A Horse Share 'Crazy Like Me' Music Video


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0203640 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015110969543457 secs