Yungblud Shares "Mars," New Song And Video Out Now

YUNGBLUD has performed to sold-out crowds in over 20 countries and played some of the world's biggest festivals, including Austin City Limits, Life Is Beautiful, Lollapalooza, Reading and Leeds Festivals, and Vans Warped Tour. On December 4, YUNGBLUD will release his forthcoming album WEIRD! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today YUNGBLUD shares his latest song, "mars" and its accompanying video, from his December 4 album, WEIRD!On songs like "mars," YUNGBLUD reveals the rare balance of conviction and sensitivity he brought to his songwriting and performance on WEIRD! With its delicate storytelling and tender vocal work, the acoustic-guitar-laced track shares the narrative of a young trans women Harrison met while playing Warped Tour in 2018. "She told me how her parents had come to the show with her, and how seeing our community helped them to understand that her coming out as trans wasn't just a phase - this is who she really was," he recalls. "It made me cry to think that we could have that kind of impact and change people's perceptions, just by being ourselves."Born in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 23-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. Following the release of his self-titled EP and 2018's 21st Century Liability, YUNGBLUD released the underrated youth EP in 2019, which debuted in the top 10 on the UK Official Albums chart. YUNGBLUD was crowned MTV Push: Ones to Watch winner at the beginning of 2020, when he was also shortlisted for the BBC Sound of 2020 poll. YUNGBLUD went on to win "Best Music Video" at the NME Awards in Feb 2020 and Best Push artist at the 2020 MTV EMAs.YUNGBLUD has performed to sold-out crowds in over 20 countries and played some of the world's biggest festivals, including Austin City Limits, Life Is Beautiful, Lollapalooza, Reading and Leeds Festivals, and Vans Warped Tour. On December 4, YUNGBLUD will release his forthcoming album WEIRD!



