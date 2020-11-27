Natalie Merchant: State Of Gratitude





Natalie" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) We join Natalie Merchant in sending our thanks to all the health care workers and first responders who have served their communities during this pandemic with such skill, grace, kindness, and generosity, such as those at Montefiore in New York City. Happy Thanksgiving, all. Natalie wrote:



