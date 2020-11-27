Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 27/11/2020

Natalie Merchant: State Of Gratitude

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) We join Natalie Merchant in sending our thanks to all the health care workers and first responders who have served their communities during this pandemic with such skill, grace, kindness, and generosity, such as those at Montefiore in New York City. Happy Thanksgiving, all.

Natalie wrote: "This year, I'm giving thanks to all the selfless heroes who are caring for us during this dreadful pandemic. Montefiore Hospital was the hardest hit in NY State...

With Gratitude and Hope,
Natalie"






Most read news of the week
The Complete List Of Nominees For The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards: Beyonce Leads Nominations With 9, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, And Taylor Swift Each Garner 6
The Raddical's 2020-Defining Single "{Dear Universe}" Inspires Positivity With Music Video Highlighting Recent Events
Bing Crosby, Chuck Berry, Ella Fitzgerald And Frank Sinatra Usher In The Holidays In Newly Created Animated Videos For Some Of Their Biggest Holiday Hits
British '60s Psychedelic Legends Nirvana's 'Songlife' The Vinyl Box Set 1967-1972 To Be Released By Madfish Music
Amazon Music UK Reveal 2021 'Ones To Watch' List
Carrie Underwood & John Legend Debut Music Video For "Hallelujah"
REZZ Reveals Atmospheric Music Video For 'Orbit'
Strung Like A Horse Share 'Crazy Like Me' Music Video
Mickey Guyton To Play Pandora's Next Up


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0190339 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021581649780273 secs