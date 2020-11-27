Valli Releases New Single 'Natalie'



The most interesting thing about Valli as an artist..is you never know what sound he is going to bring next! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Born & raised in East London, Valli started releasing music in 2018. His debut video "No Mercy/How I Feel" (featured on GRM Daily) received thousands of views, with no prior music released at that time. Since then he has released a range of singles showcasing his versatility as an artist. "H.O.T.B." providing that party/club feel."Christian Bale V-Style" which showcases his catchy rap flows, unique world-play, as-well as controversial lyrics. And " Hotel " which has shown to be his most radio sounding single yet!His most recent single " Natalie " (Released 27/11/2020) showcases another element of his artistry. It allows his supporters a chance to see into his vulnerable side as an artist, whilst also providing a catchy & soothing melody.The most interesting thing about Valli as an artist..is you never know what sound he is going to bring next!



