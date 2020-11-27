Valli Releases New Single 'Natalie'

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Born & raised in East London, Valli started releasing music in 2018. His debut video "No Mercy/How I Feel" (featured on GRM Daily) received thousands of views, with no prior music released at that time. Since then he has released a range of singles showcasing his versatility as an artist. "H.O.T.B." providing that party/club feel.
"Christian Bale V-Style" which showcases his catchy rap flows, unique world-play, as-well as controversial lyrics. And "Hotel
" which has shown to be his most radio sounding single yet!
His most recent single "Natalie
" (Released 27/11/2020) showcases another element of his artistry. It allows his supporters a chance to see into his vulnerable side as an artist, whilst also providing a catchy & soothing melody.
The most interesting thing about Valli as an artist..is you never know what sound he is going to bring next!