News
Rock 27/11/2020

The Kinks Reveal Stunning New Animated Video For 'Lola'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Kinks have today revealed the stunning new animated video for 'Lola'. An Eager! production, the artwork was created by Chris Garratt and Mick Kidd of Biff Cartoon (https://www.biffonline.co.uk/), with video & creative direction by John Paveley and Andy Galloway.

Originally recorded 9 May 1970 at Morgan Studio 1, Willesden, UK for The Kinks classic 'Lola Versus Powerman And The Moneygoround, Part One' album sessions. This fresh, new 2020 remaster was done from the original HD master tapes by expert Kinks engineer Andrew Sandoval, overseen by Kinks frontman Ray Davies.
'Lola', which reached the #9 in the US, #2 in the UK and Germany, was The Kinks' biggest single success since 'Sunny Afternoon' in 1966 and marked the start of big comeback Stateside.
The track, written by Ray Davies, allegedly details a romantic encounter between a young man and a possible trans-gender person whom he meets in a club in Soho, London.
This new remaster is on the new, multi-format, 50th anniversary, 'Lola Versus Powerman' album releases out on BMG, December 2020.






