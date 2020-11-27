Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 27/11/2020

Lil Yachty Shares New Album 'Lil Boat 3.5': Listen

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Friday (Nov. 27), the Quality Control rapper put out his latest release, Lil Boat 3.5. Yachty's new project contains 27 tracks - an additional eight songs from its predecessor - including the new single, "Coffin," and also features guest appearances from Future, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby and more.

Boat announced the project earlier this month, sharing the cover art on Instagram, which appears to be a black-and-white variant of his Lil Boat 3 album cover. "Lil Boat 3.5 Thanksgiving Night," he shared.
Ahead of the project's release, Boat has been locked in the studio in Atlanta, Detroit and California, making the most of this time during the pandemic when touring has halted.

This is Yachty's second release of the year, following his Lil Boat 3 album in May. That LP features the gold single "Oprah's Bank Account" with DaBaby and Drake as well as guest appearances from Future, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Durk, Young Thug and more. Boat also put out a collab project with Zaytoven, Lil Keed and Lil GotIt titled A-Team in February.

It's safe to say Yachty is still gunning for his respect. "I feel like I'm slept-on in general, just period," the 2016 XXL Freshman told XXL in the spring. "I'm not saying I'm the best, you know, I never can say I'm the best rapper, or even if I was best-dressed. But I do this shit. For real. It don't break me. I'm still here..."
Stream Lil Boat 3.5 and let us know what you think about the project below:






