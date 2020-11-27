Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 27/11/2020

Sir Duke Is Releasing His First Christmas Track

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SIR DUKE is releasing his first christmas track that is all about familly and Love. Named Santa Claus is coming to town, The track sound is vibrant and fresh and its all about family and love. Written and co-produced by Sir Duke, Daniel Sonders, DJ Loop and Kezano.

SIR DUKE have been a part of the club scene around the world for more than 2 decades and SIR DUKE is a force to be reckoned with and has no plans of slowing down.
Touring with artists like Haddaway, Boney M, Dr Alban to name but a few, SIR DUKE has developed a crowd pleasing sound, his style of music takes the "peak hour" to a whole new level. SIR DUKE got his first international success with Alphaman doing radio shows and tours in over 140 cities and 4 countries in Eastern Europe. SIR DUKE did a remix of Coco-jumbo with Alphaman that became one of the most played tracks in Eastern Europe and came top 10 in Scandinavia.
orcd.co/sirdukesanta
www.facebook.com/sirdukeofficial
www.instagram.com/sirdukeofficial






Most read news of the week
The Complete List Of Nominees For The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards: Beyonce Leads Nominations With 9, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, And Taylor Swift Each Garner 6
The Raddical's 2020-Defining Single "{Dear Universe}" Inspires Positivity With Music Video Highlighting Recent Events
Bing Crosby, Chuck Berry, Ella Fitzgerald And Frank Sinatra Usher In The Holidays In Newly Created Animated Videos For Some Of Their Biggest Holiday Hits
Carrie Underwood & John Legend Debut Music Video For "Hallelujah"
REZZ Reveals Atmospheric Music Video For 'Orbit'
Strung Like A Horse Share 'Crazy Like Me' Music Video
Mickey Guyton To Play Pandora's Next Up
The Weeknd And Vevo Announce Official Live Performance Trilogy
The Weeknd Says Grammys 'Remain Corrupt' After Receiving No Nominations!


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0201111 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016729831695557 secs