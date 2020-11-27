



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SIR DUKE is releasing his first christmas track that is all about familly and Love. Named Santa Claus is coming to town, The track sound is vibrant and fresh and its all about family and love. Written and co-produced by Sir Duke, Daniel Sonders, DJ Loop and Kezano.

SIR DUKE have been a part of the club scene around the world for more than 2 decades and SIR DUKE is a force to be reckoned with and has no plans of slowing down.

Touring with artists like Haddaway, Boney M, Dr Alban to name but a few, SIR DUKE has developed a crowd pleasing sound, his style of music takes the "peak hour" to a whole new level. SIR DUKE got his first international success with Alphaman doing radio shows and tours in over 140 cities and 4 countries in Eastern Europe. SIR DUKE did a remix of Coco-jumbo with Alphaman that became one of the most played tracks in Eastern Europe and came top 10 in Scandinavia.

orcd.co/sirdukesanta
www.facebook.com/sirdukeofficial
www.instagram.com/sirdukeofficial




