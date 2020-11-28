Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 28/11/2020

Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multi-platinum, global superstar and multi-hyphenate Jennifer Lopez released her highly anticipated new single "In The Morning" on HITCO!
Jennifer started "turkey egg" teasing the song earlier this week by releasing a :15 trailer on TikTok and Instagram with stunning face and body imagery. Yesterday, Jennifer released the "In The Morning" single cover artwork and announced the surprise single release date on Black Friday, November 27th, 2020. The single image, which was photographed by Mert & Marcus, has already garnered over 7.1 Million likes on her Instagram post, making this her most-liked image on her profile ever!

With this latest release, "In The Morning", written and produced by Jackson Foote, Johnny Simpson, James Abrahart (J Hart), Jennifer Lopez, Jeremy Dussolliet, Tim Sommers, Patrick Ingunza, and Daniel Rondon, JLO assures her listeners that words of affirmation are the most impactful love language. "In The Morning" demands certainty in declarations of love insisting that assuredness be a constant and not just in moments where passions are roaring.

Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning actress, producer, singer, and entertainer who has established herself in music, film, and television and is one of the most influential female artists in history. As a recording and touring artist, she has sold over 75 million records and most recently wrapped her global sold out It's My Party tour. As an actress, Lopez has a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion. As an artist, fashion icon, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Jennifer Lopez has been named to the TIME 100 list, Forbes' "Most Powerful Celebrity", and People Magazine's first "Most Beautiful Woman in the World", in addition to receiving the MTV Video Vanguard Award and two Golden Globe nominations for her critically acclaimed roles in the box office hits Hustlers and Selena. To this day, Lopez remains the only female artist to ever have a #1 album and #1 movie at the box office at the same time. With a career spanning over two decades at the top, Jennifer Lopez is cemented in history as a global icon and the ultimate multihyphenate.






