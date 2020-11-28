Grammy-Award Winning Singer & Songwriter Jackie's Boy Drops Soulful Christmas EP Ahead Of The Holidays





Early in his career New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning singer, songwriter Jackie's Boy has brought the Christmas spirit early with the release of his holiday-inspired EP, December Songs. The EP features three songs, including the lead single, "Almost Christmas." December Songs is quintessentially Jackie's Boy with the feel-good atmosphere the melodies curate. Jackie's Boy's expression of "Progressive Soul" is evident with the upbeat and soulful sound that oozes from every track. The visual to single, "Almost Christmas," shows just how joyous the holiday season and family time can truly be. Bringing the joy of Christmas infused with the soul of the season in one, this is the perfect holiday R&B EP.When asked why he chose to do a Christmas themed EP, Jackie's Boy shared, "This is my first Christmas EP... I have always been fascinated with R&B artists such as Donny Hathaway and Boyz II Men and their Christmas songs and wanted to bring my style and flavor to the Christmas season."Over an illustrious career, Jackie's Boy has captured the heart of fans around the world. Jackie's Boy's discography includes the likes of Madonna, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Charlie Wilson, Johnny Gil, Jay Sean, Becky G, Jake Miller, Bruno Mars, Flo-Rida, and Chris Brown. He has written several #1 records, received four Grammy nominations, sold over 18 million albums, and won a Grammy in 2011 for Madonna's best remix recording " Revolver " featuring Lil Wayne. He's had music from his solo singing career top the charts in Germany, Japan, U.S., and Canada.December Songs is now on all music streaming platforms.The sultry sounds of Rhythm & Blues infused with contempo­rary energy have birthed the new sound of PROGRESSIVE SOUL, best defined by Los also known as Jackie's Boy. This Grammy-Award Winning songwriter has the ability to write, sing, and perform and has touched the hearts of many and has paved the way for his musical success. Jackie's Boy has proved that his talents ensure hits and are highly sought after knowing that he brings success and a Savannah southern flair to every project he works on.Early in his career Carlos Battey (Jackie's Boy) embarked upon his musical journey singing at the pier on River Street down in his hometown of Savannah Georgia. His inspiration and love for music were instilled in him early on by his mother, Jackie Battey. Devastated by the death of his father in 2003, tragedy lurked right around the corner as his mother Jackie passed away the following year. The name, "Jackie's Boy11 soon was born to recognize and carry on the memory of his beloved mother. The loss of his par­ents influenced and motivated him to leave Savannah, Georgia, and pursue his musical career.



