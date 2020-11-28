Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 28/11/2020

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike And R3HAB Join Forces To Bring Holiday Cheer With A Rework Of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just in time to cure the winter blues, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and R3HAB team up to put a spin on a classic with their rework of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town." The three all-star producers infuse the original's singsong melodies with a deep, groovy bassline and percussive synths during the chorus, complementing the dance-friendly vibes with distorted vocals. This is not the childhood tune of your memories; the "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" makes for a merry and adult-friendly version of the old favorite. Although the continuing global pandemic has many of us celebrating differently (and distantly) this year, R3HAB and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike wanted to bring their listeners a little bit of winter joy.

"It's always a good time working with Dimitri & Mike, and we're excited to share our version of this classic record with everyone. We want this to be a gift to our listeners and a reminder that winter is a season for happiness and togetherness. Be generous and good to each other, and remember good things are ahead." - R3HAB

"It's always fun getting in the studio with R3HAB. We have a great synergy and know each other's strengths, so the ideas always flow naturally. After a tough year, we hope we can spread some positivity over winter and give something back to the people that continue to support us." - Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.






Most read news of the week
The Complete List Of Nominees For The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards: Beyonce Leads Nominations With 9, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, And Taylor Swift Each Garner 6
The Raddical's 2020-Defining Single "{Dear Universe}" Inspires Positivity With Music Video Highlighting Recent Events
Sir Duke Is Releasing His First Christmas Track
Sony Music Brazil Launches New Programme To Boost Digital Transformation In The Brazilian Music Industry
Bing Crosby, Chuck Berry, Ella Fitzgerald And Frank Sinatra Usher In The Holidays In Newly Created Animated Videos For Some Of Their Biggest Holiday Hits
Chaz Ebert Debuts Song "I Remember People," Performed Quarantine-Style By The Chicago Soul Spectacular
Sarah Brightman Lights Up The Holidays With Her First-Ever Livestream Concert Event "Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony" On December 20th
Recording Artist Dr. Alexander Nicolas Known As "Dr. Suave" In Concert For The Holidays 2020 And The Spring 2021
The Weeknd Says Grammys 'Remain Corrupt' After Receiving No Nominations!


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0192211 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001262903213501 secs