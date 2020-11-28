Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike And R3HAB Join Forces To Bring Holiday Cheer With A Rework Of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"





"It's always fun getting in the studio with R3HAB. We have a great synergy and know each other's strengths, so the ideas always flow naturally. After a tough year, we hope we can spread some positivity over winter and give something back to the people that continue to support us." - Dimitri New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just in time to cure the winter blues, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and R3HAB team up to put a spin on a classic with their rework of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town." The three all-star producers infuse the original's singsong melodies with a deep, groovy bassline and percussive synths during the chorus, complementing the dance-friendly vibes with distorted vocals. This is not the childhood tune of your memories; the " Santa Claus Is Coming To Town " makes for a merry and adult-friendly version of the old favorite. Although the continuing global pandemic has many of us celebrating differently (and distantly) this year, R3HAB and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike wanted to bring their listeners a little bit of winter joy."It's always a good time working with Dimitri & Mike, and we're excited to share our version of this classic record with everyone. We want this to be a gift to our listeners and a reminder that winter is a season for happiness and togetherness. Be generous and good to each other, and remember good things are ahead." - R3HAB"It's always fun getting in the studio with R3HAB. We have a great synergy and know each other's strengths, so the ideas always flow naturally. After a tough year, we hope we can spread some positivity over winter and give something back to the people that continue to support us." - Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.



