Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 28/11/2020

Lindsey Stirling & Darius Rucker Release "What Child Is This" Ahead Of "CMA Country Christmas" Performance This Monday, November 30

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lindsey Stirling and three-time GRAMMY Award winner Darius Rucker have teamed up for a special performance of the classic Christmas carol "What Child Is This" for this year's "CMA Country Christmas," airing on Monday,November 30th on ABC. The two superstars have released the duet today as a digital-only single on Lindseystomp Records via Concord Records ahead of the TV showing. Stirling previously released a solo, instrumental version of "What ChildIs This" on her chart-topping holiday album Warmer In The Winter. Monday's performance will mark the third appearance on the annual holiday special for both Stirling and Rucker, who also recently co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards.

"I was so excited to be a part of the CMA Country Christmas again this year," shares Stirling. "Every year, they give me an amazing chance to sparkle in their spectacular show. This year was extra special since I got to collaborate with the amazing Darius Rucker. Hope everyone loves it as much as we do!"

"I was so honored when the CMA asked me to perform 'What Child Is This' and to be getting to do it with an amazing musician like Lindsey is just awesome," adds Rucker, who also performed "Only Love" alongside Katy Perry on this past weekend's American Music Awards






Most read news of the week
The Complete List Of Nominees For The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards: Beyonce Leads Nominations With 9, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, And Taylor Swift Each Garner 6
The Raddical's 2020-Defining Single "{Dear Universe}" Inspires Positivity With Music Video Highlighting Recent Events
Sir Duke Is Releasing His First Christmas Track
Sony Music Brazil Launches New Programme To Boost Digital Transformation In The Brazilian Music Industry
Chaz Ebert Debuts Song "I Remember People," Performed Quarantine-Style By The Chicago Soul Spectacular
Sarah Brightman Lights Up The Holidays With Her First-Ever Livestream Concert Event "Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony" On December 20th
Recording Artist Dr. Alexander Nicolas Known As "Dr. Suave" In Concert For The Holidays 2020 And The Spring 2021
The Weeknd Says Grammys 'Remain Corrupt' After Receiving No Nominations!
Absolut And Beatport Launch NYE 2020 - A 20+ Hour, 15-City, Global New Year's Eve Live Stream Party To #DanceAway2020


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0203919 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011789798736572 secs