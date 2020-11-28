Lindsey Stirling & Darius Rucker Release "What Child Is This" Ahead Of "CMA Country Christmas" Performance This Monday, November 30





"I was so honored when the CMA asked me to perform 'What Child Is This' and to be getting to do it with an amazing musician like Lindsey is just awesome," adds Rucker, who also performed " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lindsey Stirling and three-time GRAMMY Award winner Darius Rucker have teamed up for a special performance of the classic Christmas carol "What Child Is This" for this year's "CMA Country Christmas," airing on Monday,November 30th on ABC. The two superstars have released the duet today as a digital-only single on Lindseystomp Records via Concord Records ahead of the TV showing. Stirling previously released a solo, instrumental version of "What ChildIs This" on her chart-topping holiday album Warmer In The Winter. Monday's performance will mark the third appearance on the annual holiday special for both Stirling and Rucker, who also recently co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards."I was so excited to be a part of the CMA Country Christmas again this year," shares Stirling. "Every year, they give me an amazing chance to sparkle in their spectacular show. This year was extra special since I got to collaborate with the amazing Darius Rucker. Hope everyone loves it as much as we do!""I was so honored when the CMA asked me to perform 'What Child Is This' and to be getting to do it with an amazing musician like Lindsey is just awesome," adds Rucker, who also performed " Only Love " alongside Katy Perry on this past weekend's American Music Awards



