BTS Performs 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' For The Disney Holiday Singalong





The jolly one-hour musical event will once again include animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to sing along to the beloved Disney melodies and classic holiday carols.



For the first time since Broadway's shutdown, Disney Theatrical Production's Broadway casts of "The Lion King" and "Aladdin," and North American Touring companies of "



The special also raises awareness about Disney's Feed the Love campaign, driving to Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One



Earlier this year, ABC's "The Disney Family Singalong" and "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" drew in a combined 22.3 million

"The Disney Holiday Singalong" is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted's Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan, Raj Kapoor, Patrizia Di Maria, Nick Florez and RJ Durell. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ryan Seacrest returns to host a night of merry music and magic on "The Disney Holiday Singalong," MONDAY, NOV. 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST). Celebrity performances and appearances for the festive special include Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe X Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., Katy Perry, P!NK and Kerry Washington.The jolly one-hour musical event will once again include animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to sing along to the beloved Disney melodies and classic holiday carols.For the first time since Broadway's shutdown, Disney Theatrical Production's Broadway casts of "The Lion King" and "Aladdin," and North American Touring companies of " Frozen " return to The New Amsterdam Theatre to sing a special performance of "Let It Go." Led by Caroline Bowman and Aisha Jackson, the number also features Tracee Beazer, Austin Colby, Lindiwe Dlamini, Olivia Donaldson, Bongi Duma, Nicholas Edwards, April Holloway, Ben Jeffrey, Nina Lafarga, Telly Leung, Isabelle McCalla, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kyle Mitchel, Nteliseng Nkhela, Amber Owens, Adam Perry, John Riddle, Ann Sanders, Dennis Stowe, L. Steven Taylor and Nicholas Ward.The special also raises awareness about Disney's Feed the Love campaign, driving to Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One Simple Wish to inspire hope when it's needed the most in our communities. Viewers can visit Disney.com/FeedTheLove to learn how they can give back to kids and families in need this holiday season and elevate resources for those who need them.Earlier this year, ABC's "The Disney Family Singalong" and "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" drew in a combined 22.3 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms. In its April debut, "The Disney Family Singalong" premiered as TV's highest-rated show among Adults 18-49 (3.4/16) on any network on any night since ABC's broadcast of "The Oscars®" in February."The Disney Holiday Singalong" is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted's Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan, Raj Kapoor, Patrizia Di Maria, Nick Florez and RJ Durell.



