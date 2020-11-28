Richard Shelton Presents 'A Christmas Lullaby'





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The English-born, LA-based actor and singer Richard Shelton is due to release an original Christmas song this yuletide, with the intention of warming hearts and lifting spirits following a universally challenging year. Best known in the UK for his role as Dr Adam Forsythe in long running TV soap Emmerdale, as well as his critically acclaimed performance as Frank Sinatra in the West End run of Rat Pack Confidential, Shelton has since made a name for himself across the pond in a number of USfilms and sitcoms and as a jazz singer, performing in many leading venues such as LA's Vibrato, Vitello and Catalina jazz clubs.A Christmas Lullaby, composed by Alex Frank (musical arranger for Geoff Goldblum) with lyrics by Jenifer Toksvig and enhancements from The Budapest String Orchestra, is a charming ballad which captivates the essence of the classic and much loved songs of yesteryear, given an edge by Richard Shelton's warm, velvet vocals, which hopes to provide a sense of optimism and comfort, following what has undoubtedly been a difficult period for all those affected by the covid-19 pandemic.Its creators aimed to encapsulate feelings of happiness and cheer, combined with the childlike innocence, wonder and magic that this time of year can reveal to us all. As Shelton explains: "Christmas brings out the child in all of us, letting us remember the excitement of not being able to go to sleep, mixed with the wonder of waking-up in a world of magic! This lullaby beautifully captures that childlike glee and lets us pause for a moment, dreaming once again of Christmas. And who knows? If we wrinkle our eyes just a little bit and gaze skywards, we might just catch a glimpse of Santa flying past a snowy moon. After all, he is real. Isn't he?"




