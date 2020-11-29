Miley Cyrus To Kick-Off "Amazon Music Holiday Plays" On December 1





To watch Amazon New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Amazon Music announced a brand-new, three-part Christmas concert series hosted by Lil Nas X titled "Amazon Music Holiday Plays," premiering December 1 with a new episode airing every Tuesday through December 15. For UK fans, each episode will air at 6pm the following day on the Amazon Music UK Twitch channel.This global music moment is the first Christmas special from Amazon Music, and will feature outlandish sets, playful Q&As, and intimate performances from artists.Amazon Music Holiday Plays kicks off with trailblazer Miley Cyrus in her first performance since the release of her new album, Plastic Hearts, and Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Nas X will not only host, but kick off the first episode with the world premiere live performance of his new single, "HOLIDAY". Amazon Music Holiday Plays will come to an explosive close with 12-time Grammy winners Foo Fighters, and Amazon Music Breakthrough artist Kiana Ledé, each in their own personalised production.Filmed within a historic US theatre, Amazon Music Holiday Plays will give fans truly unique and memorable music experiences while capturing the intimacy, joy and ensemble spirit of a school Christmas concert. The immersive, at-home viewing experience will feature handcrafted stage designs curated by each artist, hydraulic snow machines, backstage ballyhoo, multiple costume changes, performances featuring a mix of new music, fresh takes on catalogue classics and Christmas covers, and Q&As with Lil Nas X."I can't wait for my fans to go back to the future with me, and have the world see me perform 'HOLIDAY' live for the first time ever," said Lil Nas X. "I worked with Amazon Music to create a crazy set that's going to take everyone on a wild ride through a futuristic North Pole. It's going to be amazing!"The first episode will air December 1 (6pm GMT December 2) with Miley Cyrus, in her first performance since the release of her new album Plastic Hearts via RCA Records. Miley will perform a mix of songs from her upcoming album, including " Prisoner " and "Plastic Hearts," in addition to a reimagined version of Wham!'s Christmas classic hit, " Last Christmas ". In this first episode, viewers will also witness the world premiere live performance of Lil Nas X and his new single, "HOLIDAY", in an over-the-top set featuring hydraulics and snow-capped robo-reindeer, based on the epic music video for the single that took the internet by storm, set on Christmas Eve of the year 2220.December 8 (6pm GMT December 9), Kiana Ledé will connect with her fans in a performance that includes riveting versions of her breakout single, "Ex," as well as her brand-new Amazon Original cover of the timeless Christmas classic, "The Christmas Song," now available to stream as a studio version exclusively on Amazon Music here. Fresh off the release of the Deluxe version of her debut album KiKi, Ledé will also perform album favourites "Plenty More" and "Second Chances". Ledé is also part of the first class of artists to participate in Breakthrough, a developing artist program on Amazon Music announced earlier this year, aimed at championing emerging artists at the most crucial moment in their careers, accelerating them to the mainstream. Foo Fighters will have the (very loud) last word December 15 (6pm GMT December 16), capturing rock 'n roll lightning in a bottle playing their Billboard Rock Airplay #1 single, "Shame Shame," plus classics spanning their 25-year career, and an electrified cover of the Chuck Berry Christmas chestnut, "Run Rudolph Run.""This Amazon Music Christmas special will be magical," said Ledé. "Reading letters from my fans, singing songs from my album again, and a very special Christmas song live for the first time, really kick-started my holiday cheer."To watch Amazon Music Holiday Plays, fans in the UK can tune in beginning 6pm December 2 for a limited time. UK customers can stream the concert experience in the Amazon Music app (iOS and Android), and from the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, here. The "Holiday Plays" series will be available on-demand until December 31.



