Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 29/11/2020

Cro-Mags Announce New EP, New Single Released "2020"

Cro-Mags Announce New EP, New Single Released "2020"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Earlier this year, CRO-MAGS released their first album in twenty years with the critically-acclaimed In The Beginning. To close out this year of international turmoil and disease, the band announces the 6-song EP, 2020, available worldwide digitally on December 11th. CRO-MAGS also release the eponymous track 2020 - venting all the frustration and rage, CRO-MAGS style, at the unprecedented chaos of this year.

The record itself is unintentionally 20 minutes and 20 seconds, and plays out more like a time-capsule look into the dumpster fire known as the year 2020. CRO-MAGS founder Harley Flanagan explains, "Just by coincidence we recorded 20 minutes and 16 seconds of music, so we simply added a few seconds of real-world chaos. The album cover is meant to look like a calendar - 7 squares across, with one picture from 2020 per day. Corona Virus, quarantine, empty streets, brutality, burning buildings, violence and destruction: 2020 is a year none of us will ever forget."
Filmed on March 15th, CRO-MAGS were one of the first musical acts to deliver a full live-stream set just as a nationwide lockdown fell upon the United States, now known as the infamous "The Quarantine Show."

2020 Track Listing
1 - Age Of Quarantine
2 - 2020
3 - Life On Earth
4 - Violence and Destruction
5 - Chaos In The Streets
6 - Cro-Fusion

"Fast punk and thrashy breakdowns" - DECIBEL
"The founding band of hardcore punk" - ROLLING STONE
"Fast-paced, raw, blazing and blistering" - CONSEQUENCE OF SOUND
"This one's gonna snap a few bones and blacken an eye" - NEW NOISE
"A two-stepping salute to four-chord classic hardcore" - METAL HAMMER
"Heavy grooves, impressive depth and really powerful" - TOP40-CHARTS
"A hybrid of '80s and '90s anthemic hardcore full of underlying anger" - BLABBERMOUTH






Most read news of the week
Sir Duke Is Releasing His First Christmas Track
The Raddical's 2020-Defining Single "{Dear Universe}" Inspires Positivity With Music Video Highlighting Recent Events
Sony Music Brazil Launches New Programme To Boost Digital Transformation In The Brazilian Music Industry
Chaz Ebert Debuts Song "I Remember People," Performed Quarantine-Style By The Chicago Soul Spectacular
Recording Artist Dr. Alexander Nicolas Known As "Dr. Suave" In Concert For The Holidays 2020 And The Spring 2021
Sarah Brightman Lights Up The Holidays With Her First-Ever Livestream Concert Event "Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony" On December 20th
Absolut And Beatport Launch NYE 2020 - A 20+ Hour, 15-City, Global New Year's Eve Live Stream Party To #DanceAway2020
Sam Hunt Releases "Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's" Music Video
The Weeknd Says Grammys 'Remain Corrupt' After Receiving No Nominations!


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0190189 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012640953063965 secs