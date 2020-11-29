Cro-Mags Announce New EP, New Single Released "2020"





"A hybrid of '80s and '90s anthemic hardcore full of underlying anger" - BLABBERMOUTH New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Earlier this year, CRO-MAGS released their first album in twenty years with the critically-acclaimed In The Beginning. To close out this year of international turmoil and disease, the band announces the 6-song EP, 2020, available worldwide digitally on December 11th. CRO-MAGS also release the eponymous track 2020 - venting all the frustration and rage, CRO-MAGS style, at the unprecedented chaos of this year.The record itself is unintentionally 20 minutes and 20 seconds, and plays out more like a time-capsule look into the dumpster fire known as the year 2020. CRO-MAGS founder Harley Flanagan explains, "Just by coincidence we recorded 20 minutes and 16 seconds of music, so we simply added a few seconds of real-world chaos. The album cover is meant to look like a calendar - 7 squares across, with one picture from 2020 per day. Corona Virus, quarantine, empty streets, brutality, burning buildings, violence and destruction: 2020 is a year none of us will ever forget."Filmed on March 15th, CRO-MAGS were one of the first musical acts to deliver a full live-stream set just as a nationwide lockdown fell upon the United States, now known as the infamous "The Quarantine Show."2020 Track Listing1 - Age Of Quarantine2 - 20203 - Life On Earth4 - Violence and Destruction5 - Chaos In The Streets6 - Cro-Fusion"Fast punk and thrashy breakdowns" - DECIBEL"The founding band of hardcore punk" - ROLLING STONE"Fast-paced, raw, blazing and blistering" - CONSEQUENCE OF SOUND"This one's gonna snap a few bones and blacken an eye" - NEW NOISE"A two-stepping salute to four-chord classic hardcore" - METAL HAMMER"Heavy grooves, impressive depth and really powerful" - TOP40-CHARTS"A hybrid of '80s and '90s anthemic hardcore full of underlying anger" - BLABBERMOUTH



