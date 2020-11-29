UK Rockers Heavy Pettin Announce Tour Update For 2020 Shows





"We were hoping and praying this would not be so, but due to the increasing restrictions across UK & Europe relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been forced to cancel our December 2020 tour. We are totally gutted. You have no idea how not being able to get out on the road to play for you guys makes us feel. Our fans mean everything to us."



"As you know, earlier this year just after we returned from our hugely successful shows on the Monsters of Rock Cruise, we returned to a rapidly changing world due to the arrival of Covid-19 and consequently had to put all of our then summer 2020 shows and plans on hold. We had hoped things would settle by the end of the year and allow us to get back on the road again to fulfil our exciting end of year dates. Sadly, this can't happen now either, and we are truly sorry that this year's tour will not be possible as it's become well beyond our control due to all the forced restrictions and regulations."



"So now, just like everyone else in music, we are planning our 2021 campaign and will keep you posted, so watch all our social media like a hawk! Meanwhile, keep safe. Keep each other safe and keep your eyes peeled and your ears wide open because we're telling you now, super exciting things are coming from Heavy Pettin, just you wait and see!"



We love you guys!

Hamie, Gordon, Davo, Jez and Mick



You can help support

