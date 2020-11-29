Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 29/11/2020

Invisible Horizon 'Deafcon : One' Album Out Today

Invisible Horizon 'Deafcon : One' Album Out Today
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Italian metal band, INVISIBLE HORIZON, have released their debut album 'Deafcon : One' today - November 27th via Horus Music.
The album was produced by Invisible Horizon and recorded at The Yellow Inn Studios. Mixed by Aki Sihvonen and mastered by Mika Jussila at Finnvox Studios. Artwork by Fabio Garigliano.

Album tracklist with short comments:
1. Topless Beers, Free Bartenders and False Advertisement: let yourself be led by its majestic stride and caught by the timeless beat
2. Roll the Dice: fast, unstoppable with beasty grooves and airy choruses
3. Never Call Back: clouds are gathering and the build-up drives towards a flaring outburst
4. Too Late for Canada: dribble between progressions and different musical ambiences to be brought together for the final run
5. The Honest Revenge of the Freaks (single): sacrifice and retribution, untamable powers and rebellion on the rise
6. Vision: suspended: the void around is taking shape
7. Tune of the Dead: waking up ancient demons is never a good idea
8. EJ 666 LR: good old friends from different worlds: it might be a crazy night
9. End: it's closing time, the last one out please shut the door

Invisible Horizon is:
Davide Avetta (bass and backing vocals)
Paolo Carrone (guitars and backing vocals)
Alessandro Cultrera (guitars and backing vocals)

Guest Musicians:
Marcello Vieira (lead and backing vocals)
Marco Binda (drums)

INVISIBLE HORIZON formed in Turin, Italy, by three long-time friend musicians. This three-men lineup leaned on of two top notch session-musicians (Marcello Vieira on vocals and Marco Binda on drums) to set sail and self-produce their first full-legnth release "Deafcon : One".

In the last years INVISIBLE HORIZON had the strong feeling that something in the scene was fading. This pushed us even more to jam on our own riffs and lines with the clear aim of writing something "fresh". This unleashed a lot of music!

INVISIBLE HORIZON ended in late 2018 with more than 15 killer songs and picked 7 of these songs to release them and say "hello world!".

This three-men lineup took advantage of two top notch session-musicians, Marcello Vieira on vocals and Marco Binda on drums to set sail and self-produce their first full-length release "Deafcon : One".

INVISIBLE HORIZON worked with Finnvox Studios which have been in charge of mixing (Aki Sihvonen) and mastering (Mika Jussila) the album to top levels, and believe us, they nailed it even beyond expectations.

www.facebook.com/Invisible-Horizon-101193111685376
www.instagram.com/invisible_horizon_fresh_metal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV810ULhG9Xs123f2rUuktw






