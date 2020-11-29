Australian Flamenco Giants, Malcura, Return With Space-Themed Concept Album Exploring New Musical Worlds!





Youtube: www.youtube.com/malcura New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Malcura, the Melbourne-based flamenco sensations are to release their new album, Malcura II, on 27th November, a typically thrilling and eclectic journey through sound. Malcura have been performing their exhilarating brand of acoustic fusion since 2013, honing their craft as buskers in Melbourne's Bourke Street Mall. Combining the technical ability and passion of Flamenco with Gypsy Jazz, Latin rhythms a Rock 'n' Roll mentality and the odd Heavy Metal riff, Malcura have captivated the Australian public with their distinctive sound and now look to introduce the rest of the world to their extraordinary musicianship and imaginative song-writing. Driven by the dynamic and evocative lead-guitar playing of Joshua Voce and backed by the powerful rhythm section of Simon Wood (Drums) and Steven Angell (Rhythm Guitar), with Colin Andrews joining on Bass, Malcura create music for the soul; it's a feeling as much as it is a sound.Malcura attracted worldwide attention in 2016 with renditions of Daft Punk's " Get Lucky " and the "Gerudo Valley Theme" from the video game Zelda - amassing over 8 million viral views on Youtube. Their acclaimed self-titled debut album followed, selling over 3000 copies and being nominated for "Best Global/Reggae Album" at The Age Music Victoria Awards.Malcura are a festival favourite and a workhorse of a live band with an impressive gig history under their belt, including Illawarra Folk Festival, Byron Bay International Guitar Festival, Blue Mountains Music Festival and countless shows across Australia, not to mention performing alongside Tash Sultana, Missy Higgins, Harry Manx and even on stage with Rodrigo Y Gabriela at the Palais Theatre, which was met with a standing ovation by gig-goers.Their brand-new album, "Malcura II", is released on 27th November 2020, and explores even more expansive musical frontiers, taking the listener on an epic sonic journey complete with an enthralling space-themed storyline. Introducing the listener to an astronaut, Captain Snus, the journey through a black hole and onto a mysterious new planet is documented not only in sound but also stunning video game-esque artwork courtesy of Jamie Peters. Crowdfunded both via their street performances and online, the album features explorations of Gypsy Jazz, Swing, Surf Rock and Melodic Death Metal (yes, you read that correctly!), Malcura build upon their signature "Heavy Flamenco" style, weaving through intricate arrangements with virtuoso musicianship and gusto employing custom-made Spanish Flamenco guitars. Malcura II is available on streaming platforms and double-gatefold vinyl.Facebook: www.facebook.com/malcuraTwitter: www.twitter.com/malcurabandInstagram: www.instagram.com/malcuraWebsite: www.malcura.comBandcamp: www.malcura.bandcamp.comSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7sCanc3ETQqtB9YhbWTiXhYoutube: www.youtube.com/malcura



