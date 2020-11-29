Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 29/11/2020

Country Rock Greats, The Amazing Rhythm Aces, Issue Archival Concert Recording 'Moments: Live In Germany 2000'

Country Rock Greats, The Amazing Rhythm Aces, Issue Archival Concert Recording 'Moments: Live In Germany 2000'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On July 12, 2019, Russell Smith - lead singer and guitarist of the American country rock band, The Amazing Rhythm Aces - sadly passed away. Afterwards, Billy Earheart, head of ARA along with Russel Smith, announced the definite end of the band. The country rockers take leave from their fans now with a fantastic live recording from the club "Moments" in Bremen/Germany, which was recorded on March 20, 2000 - by the German radio station, Radio Bremen - with the new album, 'Moments: Live in Germany 2000,' released on November 20th via MiG.

In the line-up of Smith, Earheart, Jeff "Stick" Davis (ex- Burrito Deluxe, John Mayall), Bryan Owings (ex- Burrito Deluxe) and Fred James (ex- The Burritos, Flying Burrito Brothers) the five Grammy winners pull out all their stops once again and offer their Americana rock at its best for almost two hours in front of an enthusiastic audience.

Included the big hits "The End Is Not In Sight (The Cowboy Song)", "Third Rate Romance", "Dancing The Night Away" and of course "Amazing Grace (Used To Be Her Favorite Song)". 111 minutes, which even 20 years later still sound amazingly fresh and fit perfectly into the current Americana/Roots scene.

As already said, the Amazing Rhythm Aces have always been ahead of their time somehow. Unfortunately, Russell Smith can no longer witness this excellent release, but all the years before he and his excellent bandmates - to pick up the liner notes from the ARA album "Stacked Deck" - carried the tradition of music from Memphis all over the world (and this evening especially to Bremen): honest, punchy, emotional, thrilling!

'Moments: Live in Germany 2000' - an honorable yet melancholic farewell to a great band…and also, a great musician/artist.
To purchase the release please visit: https://mig.lnk.to/ara






Most read news of the week
Sir Duke Is Releasing His First Christmas Track
The Raddical's 2020-Defining Single "{Dear Universe}" Inspires Positivity With Music Video Highlighting Recent Events
Sony Music Brazil Launches New Programme To Boost Digital Transformation In The Brazilian Music Industry
Recording Artist Dr. Alexander Nicolas Known As "Dr. Suave" In Concert For The Holidays 2020 And The Spring 2021
Chaz Ebert Debuts Song "I Remember People," Performed Quarantine-Style By The Chicago Soul Spectacular
Sarah Brightman Lights Up The Holidays With Her First-Ever Livestream Concert Event "Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony" On December 20th
Absolut And Beatport Launch NYE 2020 - A 20+ Hour, 15-City, Global New Year's Eve Live Stream Party To #DanceAway2020
The Weeknd Says Grammys 'Remain Corrupt' After Receiving No Nominations!
Sam Hunt Releases "Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's" Music Video


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0202870 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0026307106018066 secs