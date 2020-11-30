Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi & Jon Stewart Encourage People Of New Jersey To 'Wear A Friggin' Mask!'

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi
and Jon Stewart have teamed up for an ad encouraging people of New Jersey to "Wear a friggin' mask!"
The ad is part of the #MaskUpNJ ad campaign, sponsored by the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. The billboard is located on the New Jersey Turnpike. A photo of the billboard was posted to Springsteen's official Instagram account.
"Teamed up with some fellow New Jerseyans to encourage everyone this holiday season to wear a friggin' mask," the caption reads. "Let's all come together and #MaskUpNJ so we can get back to what we do best - singing along and dancing together."