Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi & Jon Stewart Encourage People Of New Jersey To 'Wear A Friggin' Mask!'





The ad is part of the #MaskUpNJ ad campaign, sponsored by the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. The billboard is located on the New Jersey Turnpike. A photo of the billboard was posted to Springsteen's official Instagram account.



"Teamed up with some fellow New Jerseyans to encourage everyone this holiday season to wear a friggin' mask," the caption reads. "Let's all come together and #MaskUpNJ so we can get back to what we do best - singing along and dancing together."

