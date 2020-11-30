Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 30/11/2020

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi & Jon Stewart Encourage People Of New Jersey To 'Wear A Friggin' Mask!'

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi & Jon Stewart Encourage People Of New Jersey To 'Wear A Friggin' Mask!'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Jon Stewart have teamed up for an ad encouraging people of New Jersey to "Wear a friggin' mask!"

The ad is part of the #MaskUpNJ ad campaign, sponsored by the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. The billboard is located on the New Jersey Turnpike. A photo of the billboard was posted to Springsteen's official Instagram account.

"Teamed up with some fellow New Jerseyans to encourage everyone this holiday season to wear a friggin' mask," the caption reads. "Let's all come together and #MaskUpNJ so we can get back to what we do best - singing along and dancing together."






Most read news of the week
Sir Duke Is Releasing His First Christmas Track
The Raddical's 2020-Defining Single "{Dear Universe}" Inspires Positivity With Music Video Highlighting Recent Events
Sony Music Brazil Launches New Programme To Boost Digital Transformation In The Brazilian Music Industry
Recording Artist Dr. Alexander Nicolas Known As "Dr. Suave" In Concert For The Holidays 2020 And The Spring 2021
Chaz Ebert Debuts Song "I Remember People," Performed Quarantine-Style By The Chicago Soul Spectacular
Absolut And Beatport Launch NYE 2020 - A 20+ Hour, 15-City, Global New Year's Eve Live Stream Party To #DanceAway2020
Sarah Brightman Lights Up The Holidays With Her First-Ever Livestream Concert Event "Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony" On December 20th
Aitch x AJ Tracey, Billie Eilish, HAIM, And Royal Blood Named On Longlist For Annie Mac's Hottest Record Of The Year
Grammy-Award Winning Singer & Songwriter Jackie's Boy Drops Soulful Christmas EP Ahead Of The Holidays


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0206130 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013377666473389 secs