

"We are honored to bring Santa's stories to life with Brad in an inventive way that keeps safety first this season," notes Chanda Bell, co-CEO of The Lumistella Company and Santa's chief storyteller. "I've consulted the Big Guy, and he was thrilled to have Brad's support for the launch of "The Elf on the Shelf's Night Before Christmas" storybook (exclusively at Target)."



On Wednesday, December 2, "The Elf on the Shelf's Night Before Christmas Storytime" with



Paisley, whose Scout Elves often appear on his social media channels with funny antics each Christmas season, said, "Around our house, the Christmas season is full of family time and fun traditions. One of my favorites is waking up every morning to discover what kind of happiness and hoopla The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves got in to while we were asleep. Our Scout Elves, Snowflake and Pinocchio, know how to make the holidays a time of joy, celebration and craziness."



"We are deeply committed to creating joyful family moments, which the world needs now more than ever. Celebrations across the world may look different this year, but the joy of the season as seen through the eyes of children is a reminder that our shared traditions endure," states The Lumistella Company president, Mike Champion. "We are excited to partner with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The home of The Elf on the Shelf®, CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company, is kicking off the Christmas season with a virtual event designed to bring holiday happiness to kids of all ages, as well as a merry reprieve for parents searching for a festive activity. Santa and his Scout Elves are proud to invite families to gather in the comfort of their own home and begin celebrating the holidays with "The Elf on the Shelf's Night Before Christmas Storytime" featuring award-winning country superstar Brad Paisley."We are honored to bring Santa's stories to life with Brad in an inventive way that keeps safety first this season," notes Chanda Bell, co-CEO of The Lumistella Company and Santa's chief storyteller. "I've consulted the Big Guy, and he was thrilled to have Brad's support for the launch of "The Elf on the Shelf's Night Before Christmas" storybook (exclusively at Target)."On Wednesday, December 2, "The Elf on the Shelf's Night Before Christmas Storytime" with Brad Paisley will launch on The Elf on the Shelf's YouTube channel: (https://www.youtube.com/ElfOnTheShelf). Gather your family and watch as Brad narrates this humorous and festive tale about one Scout Elf's Christmas Eve mission to serve up the perfect Christmas Eve, which almost ends in disaster before Santa saves the day. In addition, fans can enjoy a sing-along or two on YouTube with The Elf on the Shelf's Night Before Christmas Song and other festive music videos, or they can immerse themselves in a silly elf-inspired talk show, "Cocoa with Joe."Paisley, whose Scout Elves often appear on his social media channels with funny antics each Christmas season, said, "Around our house, the Christmas season is full of family time and fun traditions. One of my favorites is waking up every morning to discover what kind of happiness and hoopla The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves got in to while we were asleep. Our Scout Elves, Snowflake and Pinocchio, know how to make the holidays a time of joy, celebration and craziness.""We are deeply committed to creating joyful family moments, which the world needs now more than ever. Celebrations across the world may look different this year, but the joy of the season as seen through the eyes of children is a reminder that our shared traditions endure," states The Lumistella Company president, Mike Champion. "We are excited to partner with Brad Paisley this season in bringing a little holiday cheer to all."



