Young T & Bugsey Return With New Single 'New Shape'!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Nottingham's gloabl superstars and 2020 BET Award nominees, Young T & Bugsey
are back with their latest banger entitiled, 'New Shape'. The new track, which was premiered via FADER, follows on from the duo's previous anthem 'Strike A Pose' featuring Aitch
and global hit 'Don't Rush' featuring Headie One, and its various international remixes which featured artists such as singer/songwriter Rauw Alejandro, major U.S rapper DaBaby, the legendary Busta Rhymes, French singer Dadju
and the recent German remix featuring Gringo.
The visuals for 'New Shape' directed by KLVDR, compliment the fun and energetic vibes of the track, as the boys are featured dressed as savvy salesman trying to close several deals with some beatiful looking clientele. The video also features some guest appearances from the producer of the track, Lekka as well as the much loved and popular influencer Nella Rose. This video is a must watch!
"With 'New Shape' we took it back a little. It's a familiar vibe for all our day-one YT&B supporters. We've been dropping anthem after anthem and then went viral globally during Lockdown, so for our final release of the year, we wanted to just have fun with it! It's produced by our guy Lekka too so we want everyone to go and run that up, said Young T & Bugsey.
This year has been a game-changer for Young T & Bugsey. Having made history with the viral #DontRushChallenge and becoming the first UK rap duo to ever chart on the U.S 'Hot 100' Billboard Chart (peaking at number 56). So far, 'Don't Rush' has become certified Gold in several markets including the U.S and France, garnered over 60 million views to date on YouTube, has well over 370M+ combined global streams, was the most added song at urban U.S radio and reached #28 on U.S Top 40 Radio
- all whilst peaking at number #4 on the global Shazam chart and #3 on the U.S Shazam chart, incredibly. Six months after it's release, the track also re-entered the UK's top 20 (after already achieving a Top 20 position at the turn of the year) and Young T & Bugsey's monthly listeners on Spotify has jumped up to over 6M currently - simply an amazing year for the pair!
With what is set to be another banger under their belt, and a new project set for next year, Young T & Bugsey
are without a doubt ready to continue putting Nottingham on the map, globally for 2021.
Spearheading an emerging Nottingham Rap scene, Young T & Bugsey
are the first act from the city to achieve a Platinum certified single (of any genre), as well as the first UK Rap duo to hit Billboard's Hot 100. The duo met aged 15, having been aware of each other's DIY recordings, and eventually linked up, first as part of a collective. They quickly found themselves to be on a similar level, musically and otherwise, and zeroed in on their chemistry as a duo.
Being based outside of London, Young T & Bugsey
have had a longer and less-travelled path to success. BBC Nottingham's Dean Jackson has championed them from the early days, teeing up support from 1Xtra, who tipped them in 2018. 1Xtra backed a series of successful looks including '4x4', 'En Route' and 'Ay Caramba', before fully cementing themselves in the UK scene in the last year, with the Top 20 hit 'Don't Rush' (which has 237M streams worldwide) and Top 10 smash 'Strike A Pose' (which has 111M streams worldwide) - both A listed at Radio
1.
Young T & Bugsey
recently released their debut mixtape 'Plead The 5th' featuring 10 brand new tracks which included their Platinum certified singles 'Strike A Pose' and 'Don't Rush'. The release was heavily supported by Spotify - who selected the duo as their UK Radar act, Radio
1 - who tipped Young T & Bugsey
on their 'Brit List', Amazon - who supported with two billboards in central London, as well as widespread playlist support on Apple Music.
Since the debut project was released the duo have amazingly been nominated for their first ever BET Award and also been nominated for two awards ('Best Male' & ' Track Of The Year') at the 2020 GRM Rated Awards. "Don't Rush
" has also seen global success, surpassing 875M+ TikTok views, half a million Instagram posts, and going viral on Twitter. With the help of Epic Records in the U.S, the track broke in to the Top 20 of Rhythm and Urban U.S Radio, as well as reaching number #28 on U.S Top 40 Radio. Most recently the boys featured on Headie One's number one selling album 'Edna' with the hit single 'Princess Cuts', which finished at #11 on the Official Singles Chart. With new music out now, Young T & Bugsey
are set to cap off an amazing 2020 as they aim to dominate the charts again for next year.