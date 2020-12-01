Leah Dou Releases Her 13-Track Shapeshifting Musical Diary "GSG Mixtape"



Stream GSG Mixtape here:

iTunes: https://apple.co/3fPO9RA

Apple Music: https://apple.co/3obbAaW

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3fPSBje

YouTube Music: https://bit.ly/36jXNca



For ORANGE, W+K Tokyo creates a dark, mysterious yet warm music video.



GSG MIXTAPE TRACKLIST

1. GSG

2. LUV U ALIEN (FEAT. VICTOR MA)

3. CATS

4. BACKSEAT

5. ORANGE

6. SUPERSONIC WONDERLAND

7. RABBIT HOLE

8. HAPPINESS

9. PEOPLE

10. NIGHTMARES

11. A SWIM IN THE LOVE THAT YOU GIVE ME

12. LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT

13. WINTER'S COMING



Leah collaborated with London based illustrator/animator Alex Gamsu Jenkins for the title track's video "GSG" in October (below). Their collaboration continues as Gamsu Jenkins' mixtape illustrations will soon be featured on limited edition "GSG" merchandise including t-shirts, hoodies, and tote bags. Set to launch globally in December via Leah's soon to be launched website, leahdouofficial.com



Critical Praise For Leah Dou

"Soulful Pop." "Label-bending style." - Billboard

"(Leah's) first two albums "Stone Café" and "Kids Only" have won unanimous praise from fans with their smooth melody and clever ideas, and also let the world see her ability through her works." - Hypebeast

"When your mum is a pop diva and your dad is one of China's pioneer rockers, you know that style is in your blood." - TODAYonline

"Leah Dou heralds the coming-of-age of an entire new generation of talented, iconoclastic international pop stars." - MAC Cosmetics Culture

"Dou Isn't Interested in fitting the mega-pop-star mold. Leah stands out against her East Asian contemporaries, for writing her own music, singing in English and sporting a more unconventional look, with a choppy bob and face tattoo." - The CUT



Leah Dou was born into one of the great musical dynasty's of China (her mother is New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/songwriter and visual artist Leah Dou has just released GSG MIXTAPE and the stunning new music video for her track ORANGE. Three years in the making, the 13- tracks on GSG MIXTAPE defy traditional genre and song structure to unfold as her personal musical diary, sonically experimenting with elements of trip-hop, alternative, electropop, jazz, spoken word and more. Visually, the 23-year old has teamed with W+K Tokyo, Nakama, and illustrator/animator Alex Gamsu Jenkins (Strange Beast) to visually capture elements of her world; past, present, and future. The English lyric album was written, composed, performed, and co-produced by Leah and is available digitally everywhere now via her label Grey Waters Ltd.Stream GSG Mixtape here:iTunes: https://apple.co/3fPO9RAApple Music: https://apple.co/3obbAaWSpotify: https://spoti.fi/3fPSBjeYouTube Music: https://bit.ly/36jXNcaFor ORANGE, W+K Tokyo creates a dark, mysterious yet warm music video. Director Scott Dungate commented: "The song orange is very layered, and is quite unique in structure with a monologue section in the middle. When we began working on Orange we asked Leah about her inspiration and she spoke about the feeling of the sun, and how that warm sensation of memory was the thing that she was chasing in this song but also life."GSG MIXTAPE TRACKLIST1. GSG2. LUV U ALIEN (FEAT. VICTOR MA)3. CATS4. BACKSEAT5. ORANGE6. SUPERSONIC WONDERLAND7. RABBIT HOLE8. HAPPINESS9. PEOPLE10. NIGHTMARES11. A SWIM IN THE LOVE THAT YOU GIVE ME12. LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT13. WINTER'S COMINGLeah collaborated with London based illustrator/animator Alex Gamsu Jenkins for the title track's video "GSG" in October (below). Their collaboration continues as Gamsu Jenkins' mixtape illustrations will soon be featured on limited edition "GSG" merchandise including t-shirts, hoodies, and tote bags. Set to launch globally in December via Leah's soon to be launched website, leahdouofficial.comCritical Praise For Leah Dou"Soulful Pop." "Label-bending style." - Billboard"(Leah's) first two albums "Stone Café" and "Kids Only" have won unanimous praise from fans with their smooth melody and clever ideas, and also let the world see her ability through her works." - Hypebeast"When your mum is a pop diva and your dad is one of China's pioneer rockers, you know that style is in your blood." - TODAYonline"Leah Dou heralds the coming-of-age of an entire new generation of talented, iconoclastic international pop stars." - MAC Cosmetics Culture"Dou Isn't Interested in fitting the mega-pop-star mold. Leah stands out against her East Asian contemporaries, for writing her own music, singing in English and sporting a more unconventional look, with a choppy bob and face tattoo." - The CUTLeah Dou was born into one of the great musical dynasty's of China (her mother is Faye Wong and father is Dou Wei) and began writing music and playing guitar from an early age. By the age of 20, she'd already written and produced two acclaimed albums "Stone Café" and "Kids Only" on her own Grey Waters label. With her live band, she's performed at some of the world's biggest music festivals including Summer Sonic (Japan), The Great Escape music festival (UK), Clockenflap (Hong Kong) and supported Bastille on their 2016 UK arena tour. In 2017, she headlined a sold-out club tour of North America. She has also found acclaim as an actress, winning the "Tiantan Award 2019" for Best Supporting Actress at the 9th Beijing International Film Festival for her first film role in "The Eleventh Chapter." Representing the spirit of an edgy, young, modern, independent China, Leah has collaborated with brands including Chanel, Gucci, Shu Uemura, Beats, Apple, SKII, Pepsi, Levi's, Puma and Ferrero Rocher.



