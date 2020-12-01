Dua Lipa 'Studio 2054' Smashes Global Livestream Record With Over 5 Million Viewers!



Due to phenomenal demand the 'Studio 2054' livestream will continue to be available until Sunday December 6th 23.59pm on LIVENow with tickets priced at £7.50 / 8.50 Euro / $10.00 USD.



Ben Mawson from TaP music comments: "I'm exceptionally proud of Dua and the huge team behind this incredible performance. It was really important to Dua to create something that went beyond the bounds of an ordinary live show or stream and she more than achieved this with 'Studio 2054.' Audience wise, it was always going to be hard to make solid predictions as live streaming is such a new and evolving market, which makes it so exciting that she has achieved such astonishingly high viewing figures. We are estimating over 5 million viewers based on more than one person watching each stream, but the real number may be closer to 8 or 9 million. I expect a lot of families watched together. It was a massive undertaking but I'm so proud that once again Dua has shown herself to be the one of the biggest pop stars in the world."



'Studio 2054' has already received incredible reviews:

" Dua Lipa's extravaganza was the best I have seen. The seamless movement combined dynamically with the sleek pulse of her shiny pop grooves, while the joyful choreography around Dua Lipa's glamorous swagger lent the whole occasion the aura of a classic Hollywood musical. " - The Telegraph - 5*

The Telegraph - 5*

"Dua Lipa's "Studio 2054" livestream concert on Friday (Nov. 27) is fit for a king and queen, and in this case, that's Elton John and Kylie Minogue." - Billboard

"A big night in with a pop great who excels at escapism - For her first livestream concert, Lipa has built an alternative warehouse reality - one where you can still run in a warehouse all night, indulging in excess and ecstasy running from one room to another in search of the perfect soundtrack to your nocturnal adventures. Dubbed Studio 2054 it's an aesthetic wonderland of neon and glitter and its creator's performance elevates it from pretty place to pop paradise." - NME - 4*

"Capping Lipa's breakthrough year, Studio 2054's slick, polished production values and effortless poise attested to the singer's status as a newly crowned star in the pop-royalty firmament. " - The Times

"Dua Lipa promised a party and, for a (virtual) hour, she gave us one." - Top40-Charts.com

"A happy dispatch from another galaxy, where dancing and dopamine both still occur, and joy is a thing of the present, not past or future nostalgia." - Variety

"An all-star pop extravaganza…'Studio 2054' was reminiscent of a hugely fun night out, especially for those of us who can't actually go out at the minute. The performances from Dua were brilliant, her vocals sounded amazing and the cameos from such well loved artists added to the entertainment." - Clash

"Lipa's performance is pulling out all of the stops of the traditional concert." - Highsnobiety

"Filmed with a nostalgic '80s-tinged camera filter, it felt like we were watching a movie being made, or vintage "Top of the Pops" "Full of escapist highs - it was a victory lap for Lipa's second album, 'Future Nostalgia'"." - Dummy

"From fluorescent hula hoops to roller skates to disco balls and glitter explosions, the Studio 54 warehouse was transformed into an '80s extravaganza." - Harper's Bazaar

"As far as live streams go, it's safe to say that

"Of course it all came together in a glitter-blasting, neon-flashing, doubly-choreographed finale of "



Pete Abbott - Creative Producer at Ceremony: "Throughout 2020, Ceremony have been working closely with



Marc Watson,



'Studio 2054' Creative Team:

Creative Direction and Production - Ceremony London



DoP - Nat Hill

Producer - Kate Sinden

Set Design - Block9

Lighting Design - PixelMappers

Musical Direction - WFB Live

Choreography - Charm LaDonna, Alex Clark

