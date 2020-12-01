Sevana Unveils "Blessed" Video





"...poised for greatness...effortless, airy and buttery, it [Sevana's voice] floats above dreamy melodies...forming a blend that feels timeless and yet profoundly modern."- POPDUST New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Sevana releases her latest video for "Blessed." The Jamaican singer gives reverence to a higher power on this Yoram Savion directed visual shot in the rustic terrain of Soda Springs, CA. Sevana towers over the bright horns as her voice overflows. This soul-baring anthem is off her acclaimed EP Be Somebody (out July 31 via In.Digg.Nation Collective / Six Course / RCA Records) and produced by IzyBeats, the hitmaker behind Koffee's "Toast" and Lila Iké's "I Spy.""The visual follows the story of a woman lost in the wilderness. She's made a home there, but it all comes to a head when a threat finds its way into the home she's made. Through divine intervention, she escapes. The threat is fear. The woman is me, " Sevana explains.It's the story of my spiritual growth, how I awoke to a relationship with God as my world came crashing down. I know what it feels like to never be alone again, I am covered, I am at peace. I am Blessed," she adds.The " Blessed " visual follows her "Mango" video which has over 2m+ views and is a favorite among the likes of actress Halle Berry and dancehall queen Spice. The latter song is also featured on her 6-track EP Be Somebody."The rising Jamaican star definitely has the range...manages to make the song's already blissful hook sound even sweeter."- NYLON"Sevana has the octaves and pipes that give singers like Beyoncé their stripes."- ESSENCE"...poised for greatness...effortless, airy and buttery, it [Sevana's voice] floats above dreamy melodies...forming a blend that feels timeless and yet profoundly modern."- POPDUST



