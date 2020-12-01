Joachim Cooder Performs On NPR's "World Cafe," Joined By Ry Cooder





Joachim Cooder is the guest on the latest episode of NPR's World Cafe. He talks with contributor Jessie Scott about his Nonesuch debut album, Over That Road I'm Bound. Cooder, on electric mbira and vocals, is joined by his father Ry Cooder on guitar for "beautiful, haunting" live duo performances of several songs from the new album. You can hear the conversation and performances here:

You can pick up a copy of Over That Road I'm Bound here. On the album, Cooder uses the plain-spoken songs of country-music progenitor and banjo player Uncle Dave Macon as a jumping off point, tinkering with the lyrics and reworking melodies for electric mbira. Cooder culled songs from Macon's vast catalog and recorded them with his band and special guests: Ry Cooder, Rayna Gellert, Juliette Commagere, Sam Gendel, Glenn Patscha, Amir Yaghmai, Dan Gellert, and Vieux Farka Touré. "Warm, uplifting, and quietly spectacular," says Uncut. "A buoyant and joyful long-player," says Mojo.




