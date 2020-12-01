Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 01/12/2020

Joachim Cooder Performs On NPR's "World Cafe," Joined By Ry Cooder

Joachim Cooder Performs On NPR's "World Cafe," Joined By Ry Cooder
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Joachim Cooder is the guest on the latest episode of NPR's World Cafe. He talks with contributor Jessie Scott about his Nonesuch debut album, Over That Road I'm Bound. Cooder, on electric mbira and vocals, is joined by his father Ry Cooder on guitar for "beautiful, haunting" live duo performances of several songs from the new album. You can hear the conversation and performances here:

You can pick up a copy of Over That Road I'm Bound here. On the album, Cooder uses the plain-spoken songs of country-music progenitor and banjo player Uncle Dave Macon as a jumping off point, tinkering with the lyrics and reworking melodies for electric mbira. Cooder culled songs from Macon's vast catalog and recorded them with his band and special guests: Ry Cooder, Rayna Gellert, Juliette Commagere, Sam Gendel, Glenn Patscha, Amir Yaghmai, Dan Gellert, and Vieux Farka Touré. "Warm, uplifting, and quietly spectacular," says Uncut. "A buoyant and joyful long-player," says Mojo.






Most read news of the week
Sir Duke Is Releasing His First Christmas Track
Sony Music Brazil Launches New Programme To Boost Digital Transformation In The Brazilian Music Industry
Aitch x AJ Tracey, Billie Eilish, HAIM, And Royal Blood Named On Longlist For Annie Mac's Hottest Record Of The Year
Grammy-Award Winning Singer & Songwriter Jackie's Boy Drops Soulful Christmas EP Ahead Of The Holidays
Lindsey Stirling & Darius Rucker Release "What Child Is This" Ahead Of "CMA Country Christmas" Performance This Monday, November 30
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike And R3HAB Join Forces To Bring Holiday Cheer With A Rework Of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"
The Naked Feedback Take On Pop Titan Billie Eillish With Their Bond Inspired Single 'Fallen For A Spy'
Valencia James Releases "All The Waves"
Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0194211 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001600980758667 secs