New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pandora announced today that Grammy Award-winning superstar Carrie Underwood will bring some holiday cheer to the virtual Pandora LIVE stage on December 8 as she performs songs from her first ever full-length Christmas album, My Gift. Pandora LIVE is the continuation of the streaming service's popular virtual series that features top artists from all genres, including country, rock, R&B and more. Storme Warren of The Storme Warren Show on SiriusXM's The Highway (ch. 56) will host the event at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT and listeners can RSVP for free.To get in the holiday spirit leading up to the event, attendees can tune into Christmas Radio and Holiday Hits on Pandora. Both stations now feature Modes, a new feature that allows users to customize their station listening experience based on a musical theme. Pandora LIVE featuring Carrie Underwood's First-Ever Christmas Album, 'My Gift'Set in Nashville's historic Oceanway Studios, Carrie and Storme will take attendees inside the making of her My Gift album and will discuss her family's holiday traditions, new and old. Underwood's performance will also feature background vocals by the acclaimed Gospel quartet The McCrary Sisters. The show will be presented at later dates in December on SiriusXM's The Highway (ch. 56), Country Christmas (ch. 58), Christmas Spirit (ch. 63) and Holly (ch. 105)."This year, more than ever, we are all looking forward to Christmas," says Underwood. "I hope My Gift and Pandora LIVE can help get people in the spirit as they prepare for and celebrate the holidays." Carrie Underwood has become a true multi-format, multi-media superstar spanning achievements in music, television, film and books. She has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY® Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the only female ever to win three times), 22 CMT Music Awards where she continues to hold the record for the most award wins ever for the show, 7 CMA Awards, and 15 American Music Awards with her 7th win for Favorite Female Artist - Country and 6th win for Favorite Country Album for Cry Pretty, breaking the AMA record for Most Wins in the Favorite Country Album Category.With more than 4.5 Billion lifetime Pandora streams, Carrie is the #1 most-streamed female country artist in Pandora history. Produced and arranged by GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, mixer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Greg Wells, My Gift, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country, Christian and Holiday charts. My Gift marks the eighth straight album Underwood has debuted #1 on the Billboard Country chart. My Gift also debuted at #1 on the UK country chart (her fifth #1 on the chart) and #1 on the Canadian country chart.The presenting sponsor, Audi, will enhance the at-home viewing experience by bringing interactive activities and additional content to fans. During the event, the virtual venue will have a photo booth to allow guests to capture the moment. Together with Pandora, Audi is sponsoring a unique listening experience on the Pandora platform, Pandora Live: Backstage with Carrie Underwood featuring her favorite songs of the season along with some stories & favorite holiday traditions. After the show, the station will be updated to include live performance tracks from the event. Carrie Underwood emerged from the promise of her 2005 American Idol win to become a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and now books, as a New York Times bestselling author. She has sold more than 64 million records worldwide and has recorded 27 #1 singles, 14 of which she co-wrote, while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. Her 2018 release, Cry Pretty, is her seventh album to be certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, including her Greatest Hits: Decade #1. On September 25 of this year, Carrie released her eighth album, My Gift, her first-ever Christmas album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country, Christian and Holiday charts in its first week and marked her eighth straight release to debut at #1 on the Billboard Country chart. My Gift also debuted #1 on the UK country chart (her fifth #1 on the chart) and #1 on the Canadian country chart. Additionally, HBO Max will stream an exclusive, all-new holiday special starting December 3, with Carrie performing songs from My Gift with a live orchestra and choir. The Max Original special will be executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, along with Underwood. She also starred as Maria von Trapp in NBC's three-hour 2013 holiday blockbuster, the Emmy®-winning The Sound of Music Live!, whose airings attracted 44 million viewers, and she returns this Fall for her eighth season as the voice of primetime television's #1 program, NBC's Sunday Night Football. Last November, she hosted the CMA Awards for the 12th consecutive year. Underwood has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY® Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and, as of 2020, the only female ever to win three times), 22 CMT Music Awards where she continues to hold the record for the most award wins ever for the show, 7 CMA Awards, and 15 American Music Awards with her 7th win for Favorite Female Artist - Country and 6th win for Favorite Country Album for Cry Pretty, breaking the AMA record for Most Wins in the Favorite Country Album Category. Carrie is the most followed country artist on Instagram and most followed female country artist on Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. She is a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and founder/lead designer for her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood. In March 2020, HarperCollins/Dey Street books published Carrie's first book, FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, a fitness lifestyle book in which she shares her belief that fitness is a lifelong journey, providing a common-sense approach to staying active, eating well, and looking as beautiful as you feel, 52 weeks a year. That same month, Carrie also launched her new fitness app, fit52, which is a holistic wellness platform designed to encourage and support users on their personal wellness journey, and is available on https://apps.apple.com/app/apple-store/id1475006543?pt=120313718&ct=fit52%20Press%20Release&mt=8the App Store and on Google Play.



