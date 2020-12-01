Mspired Music Creates Inspiring Christmas Music Connecting With Joyful And Mixed Feelings For Holiday Listeners





https://mspiredmusic.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mspired Music has created a new Christmas EP that doesn't recreate the traditional Christmas song, it reinvents the genre. By bringing together exceptional talent in different styles, Feelings Of Christmas presents a truly insightful, inspiring, and emotionally connected album for the holiday season.Producer Miguel Global recognized that this year, more than any other, people are likely to have mixed feelings around Christmas and the holidays. Whilst it is always a time of joy and celebration, many people will be separated from their loved ones, facing unemployment and an uncertain future. Reflecting on 2020 and the challenges that everybody around the world has faced can lead to a feeling of melancholy, which juxtaposes the colorful lights and sparkly decorations around us to leave us feeling out of place.On a mission to bring these mixed feelings to life through music, Mspired Music sought out four unique vocalists who each bring their own emotion to four tracks on the EP. Each of these artists was feeling lost and somewhat disillusioned with Christmas and the music industry themselves, so by working with them and giving them a platform to express those feelings in a constructive way, Miguel has produced some truly remarkable holiday music.It's Christmas, featuring Jazze Bleu, is an upbeat funky track that speaks of the warmth and energy around the holiday season. A toe-tapper to listen to while decorating the tree, this track will get listeners in the mood for a Christmas celebration. In This Time, featuring Trey Martin, expresses the loneliness often felt beneath the jolliness seen on the surface. Lonely Holiday, featuring Enid Ortiz, captures a longing to rekindle the magic of Christmas. The final track, The Joy Of Christmas, featuring Melvin Griffin, ends on a high note, bringing beautiful harmonies to close the record with an uplifting track full of the joy of Christmas. Miguel Global, CEO of Mspired Music, said, "Music has always had the power to connect us and heal us. It's a privilege to have worked with these talented artists to create something so special in extremely difficult times. I hope this music inspires and resonates with every listener."Feelings of Christmas is an exceptional project that has brought together a group of disparate artists and allowed them to work together to create an inspiring piece of work. The resulting album will surprise and delight listeners as it resonates with their positive and negative feelings around the season. Listeners to Feelings of Christmas can expect to ride a rollercoaster of emotions that they won't find represented in most Christmas songs, which is sure to put these tracks at the top of their "most played" list.Feelings of Christmas by Mspired Music is out now, streaming, and available to download on all major platforms.https://mspiredmusic.com/



