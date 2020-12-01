"Jaiye" By Ladipoe (Aluna & Sigag Lauren Remix) Is Available Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This World AIDS Day, Africa's most influential record label, Mavin Records, and (RED) are joining forces to fight two pandemics: AIDS and COVID-19. Launched today, the remix of the hit single "Jaiye" by Mavin Artist LADIPOE, featuring Aluna and Sigag Lauren, will be available to stream and download worldwide, with proceeds going to support (RED)'s efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on life-saving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa. Doubling the impact, funds raised from every stream of the single will be matched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, up to $10,000.



The special "Jaiye" remix is a teaser to the Afrobeats-inspired DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III album that will be available on streaming services worldwide in early 2021. (Right: Single art by Laolu)



"With everything that's gone on in the world this year, we wanted to share a message of hope. Yes, things are tough, but it's important for us to appreciate the good times and to enjoy and celebrate with the people around us," said Don Jazzy, Founder and President, Mavin Records.



"In Africa, even in times of pain and uncertainty, music is a uniting force. I'm proud that we can use it to bring some lightness and support an important cause at the same time," Don Jazzy continued.



To coincide with the single release, Mavin Records and (RED) are offering Afrobeats fans the chance to be featured on the upcoming DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III by hosting a remix contest of LADIPOE's, "Jaiye (Time of Our Lives)." To enter, anyone can download the track and post their remix of "Jaiye" to Instagram Reels using the hashtag #mavinRED. Submissions will be accepted from December 1 through January 7, with the best remix chosen by Don Jazzy, Aluna, LADIPOE, Johnny Drille, and Mavin Records A&R Director, Rima Tahini.



Mavin and (RED) have partnered because COVID-19 is threatening to derail critical progress made in the AIDS fight. COVID-19 could cause AIDS-related deaths to double in the coming year as health and community systems are overwhelmed, treatment and prevention programs are disrupted, and resources are diverted throughout sub-Saharan Africa.



"We are proud that our biggest African collaboration to date is with the incredible artists of Mavin Records and world-renowned producer Don Jazzy. While times may be difficult, they have chosen to harness the power of music to help (RED) in our fight against AIDS and COVID-19. Our goal for this partnership is to have a significant impact on the global health systems that are in need of urgent support," said Jennifer Lotito, (RED) President and Chief Operating Officer.



The upcoming DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III will be curated by the legendary Afrobeats producer, Don Jazzy, and musical artist, Aluna. It will feature tracks by leading hitmakers and Mavin artists including Rema, Johnny Drille, and Crayon, and remixed by world-renowned DJs and producers including Don Jazzy himself. Proceeds from the album will go directly to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response in sub-Saharan Africa.



"Being a part of a project like this is incredible because it gives me the opportunity to showcase that dance music is black, which is something I've been discussing in the dance community and at the same time raise money for HIV and COVID-19. This project is going to bring people from all over the world together with dance music, which is what it was invented for, but for a long time has just been about the white dance community exclusively. That's gonna change and this project will show people how it's done," said Aluna, artist and co-curator of DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III.



Both the single and the DANCE (RED) SAVE LIVES Vol. III album artwork were created by the Brooklyn-based Nigerian performance and visual artist, Laolu Senbanjo.

"I have developed a warm history with (RED) over time and I'm glad to be working with them again on a cause that's affected all of humanity in such a visceral fashion. Despite the fact that the Coronavirus pandemic has aggressively unleashed itself on the world and claimed many casualties, it has also been another opportunity for humans to show how resilient we are," Laolu said.



"It takes us coming together in unison to fight against such disease just like we did with HIV/AIDS. Organizations such as (RED) make it that much easier to do so with their remarkable programs. I'm happy to play a role that supports their laudable efforts."

*Click here for the official Crowdsourcing Competition Terms & Conditions. Must be 18 years or older to apply. Enter by January 7th at 11:59 PM PST. No purchase necessary.



