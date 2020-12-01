Balsam Hill's Top 12 Songs For Christmas Playlist

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
People have been decorating for Christmas for more than a month and listening to classic Christmas tunes to spark joy in an otherwise tough year. There are fewer concerts this year, but an amazing new collection of holiday music is debuting for the season! Balsam Hill has cataloged our favorites of new songs and classic new releases.
While this Christmas season might feel different, the joyful mood at home doesn't have to! Embrace
the spirit of change and update holiday playlists with this list of Balsam Hill's favorite, mostly-new holiday songs:
Glow - Brett
Eldredge - Glow (2016) A collection of jazzy holiday favorites, expertly crooned from a country heartthrob.
I'll Be Home For Christmas - Chrissy Metz - Single Release (2020) An exciting debut of a classic from one of the stars of everyone's favorite NBC series, This is Us.
Christmas Isn't Christmas - Dan + Shay
- Single Release (2020) A relevant new release for 2020!
Won't Be Home for Christmas - Hootie & the Blowfish - Single Release (2020) The classic band reunites this year to actually bring it home for Christmas!
We Need Christmas - Maddie & Tae
- We Need Christmas (2020) The whole world agrees this year - and Maddie & Tae
have put it to a new Christmas song.
Hallelujah - Andre Bocelli - Believe (2020) This isn't a traditional Christmas tune, but the spirit of the album is a good fit and this cover of Leonard Cohen's song deserves a spot on the top ten.
Jingle Bell Rock - Amy Grant
- A Christmas to Remember (1999) Both Amy Grant
and Jingle Bell Rock are Balsam Hill favorites!
Winter Song - Leslie
Odom Jr. (feat. Cynthia Erivo) - Simply Christmas (2016) Not new but perfect for anyone who didn't get enough of Leslie
Odom Jr. when watching Hamilton this summer.
Here this Christmas - Gwen Stefani
- You Make It Feel Like Christmas (2020) A perfect new - someday classic -- to add to the holiday playlist.
Favorite Time of Year - Carrie Underwood
- My Gift (2020) Another great new song by a country classic!
Sleigh Ride - Idina Menzel
- Christmas: A Season of Love (2019) A bouncy remake of a tried and true classic that will have you belting right along with the Frozen star!
This Christmas - Tori Kelly
- A Tori Kelly
Christmas (2020) A soulful update of a Christmas hit that will have you enjoying time at home with loved ones.