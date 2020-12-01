Alicia Keys & Host Of Stars Set To Rock New Year's Eve On BBC





Happy New Year! (1x10') was commissioned by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This special night of entertainment gets underway at 9pm with The Big New Year's In, as Paddy McGuinness hosts a fabulous party and starts the countdown to 2021 in his own hilarious style. A galaxy of stars will join Paddy to wave goodbye to an extraordinary year in a one hour, live extravaganza of fun, music, games and surprises… plus the whole nation is invited to play along in a hilarious quiz of 2020 from the comfort of their sofas.Then after the BBC News and Weather there will be a special New Year's Eve edition of The Graham Norton Show as Graham presides over his traditional end of year talk show joined by his very special guests Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Tom Hanks, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Jessica Chastain and Nish Kumar. All of this plus music from Sophie Ellis Bextor promises that Graham will bringing plenty of great conversation and lots of laughter to this special night.Following that, BBC One is delighted to confirm that multi-award winning global superstar Alicia Keys will be taking to the stage to introduce and perform a very special set of songs, broadcast to the nation either side of the Midnight Countdown - bringing viewers at home her best loved hits and plenty more besides in Alicia Keys Rocks New Year's Eve, produced by BBC Studios and recorded on location in Los Angeles.Whilst there will be no firework display at the London Eye this year, as Big Ben chimes in the New Year viewers will be able to enjoy an unforgettable and very special midnight moment from the comfort of their own homes as 2020 comes to a close and 2021 begins in Happy New Year Live!.Then there will be more music to enjoy in the second part of Alicia Keys Rocks New Year's Eve as the multi-Grammy award winning singer-songwriter brings the nation the second part of her very special New Year Celebration.Kate Phillips, Acting Controller BBC One, says: "BBC One will be hosting an extremely entertaining New Year's Eve night in, one that the whole nation is invited to."The Big New Year's In (1x60') is made by BBC Studios for BBC One. It was commissioned by Kate Phillips, Acting Controller of BBC One and Jo Wallace, Acting Controller Entertainment Commissioning. The Executive Producers are Suzy Lamb, Pete Ogden and Martin Dance. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Rachel Ashdown.The Graham Norton Show (1x60') is made by So Television for BBC One. It was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer and Kate Phillips, Acting Controller of BBC One. The Series Producer is Jon Magnusson and the Executive Producer is Graham Stuart. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Katie Taylor. Alicia Keys Rocks New Year's Eve (2x30') is made by BBC Studios for BBC One. It was ordered by Kate Phillips, Acting Controller BBC One and was commissioned by Jan Younghusband, Head of Music TV Commissioning. The Executive Producers are by Suzy Lamb and Mel Balac. Cerrie Frost is the Series Producer for BBC Studios.Happy New Year! (1x10') was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer and produced by BBC Studios for BBC One. The Creative Director is Claire Popplewell and the Directors are Julia Knowles and Bridget Caldwell.



