A Year Full Of Music And Film Awards: Clouzine Alum, Anaya Music (brazil) Wins Another Akademia Award In Hollywood, Los Angeles





A timeless composer and ethereal vocalist, passionate about elevating the human spirit through the power of music and universal vibration, Brazilian recording artist Anaya has been on a prolific creative roll throughout 2020, invites us to transcend our collective anxious moment with four intricate, lushly produced, and soul-transportive full length albums: Prayers for Peace (with Cindy Paulos), Secrets, Beyond Earth, and Zenezy(2020).



Capturing the soothing yet spiritually and emotionally energizing essence of the music of her native country Brazil thru a dynamic synthesis of orchestral new age, electronic, melodic trance influences, and textures, Anaya's recent dynamic slate of releases caps a several years period in which she has received an impressive array of awards and accolades from prominent international music organizations, and film festivals.



From 2017 through 2019, she won the



In 2019 and 2020, Anaya won several Akademia



Anaya's 2019 album Aonki: A Gateway of Love, earned her a nod as Best Female New Age Artist by Indie



Anaya has also been a popular force on the independent film festival circuit, winning Best



Over the years, Anaya has also received high profile nominations from ZMR, IMA, OWMR, HMMA, GPSA, ISSA, the International Songwriting Competition and the UK Songwriting Contest. Her catalog of works as a composer, artist, and producer includes over 40 Albums, five musicals, a soundtrack for Luminescence Films, many videos, three songbooks and has a globally wide-ranging distribution. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Since 2017, the Renowned Brazilian New Age Relaxation/Meditation composer/producer has earned accolades from international competitions: Clouzine International Music Awards (All Genres), Clouzine International Electronic Music Awards, the Global Music Awards, the Akademia Music Awards, Indie Music Channel Awards, and recently from prominent film festivals.A timeless composer and ethereal vocalist, passionate about elevating the human spirit through the power of music and universal vibration, Brazilian recording artist Anaya has been on a prolific creative roll throughout 2020, invites us to transcend our collective anxious moment with four intricate, lushly produced, and soul-transportive full length albums: Prayers for Peace (with Cindy Paulos), Secrets, Beyond Earth, and Zenezy(2020).Capturing the soothing yet spiritually and emotionally energizing essence of the music of her native country Brazil thru a dynamic synthesis of orchestral new age, electronic, melodic trance influences, and textures, Anaya's recent dynamic slate of releases caps a several years period in which she has received an impressive array of awards and accolades from prominent international music organizations, and film festivals.From 2017 through 2019, she won the Silver Medal for Outstanding Achievement at the Global Music Awards as composer and artist for her songs 'Laman's Song', 'Love's River', 'Dharma', and the albums: Fifth Essence, Devotion, Aligned in the Universe, Aonki: Gateway of Love, and Isalc'Li: A Love Odyssey. In 2020, she also earned a Bronze Medal for her music video for her track 'The Cathedral.'In 2019 and 2020, Anaya won several Akademia Music Awards ' for Best Dance/Electronic Album (4D Eternity), the Executive Award, the Artist Vision Award, Spoken Word Award (for Prayers for Peace), Best Ambient/Instrumental Albums for Isalc'Li: A Love Odyssey, Secrets, Beyond Earth, and Zenezy; Best Song Ambient Instrumental (Dreams) and top honors for the music videos for 'The Cathedral", 'Timing,' 'Beyond Earth', and 'Forever.'Anaya's 2019 album Aonki: A Gateway of Love, earned her a nod as Best Female New Age Artist by Indie Music Channel and Best New Age album from the Clouzine International Music Awards, which gave her the same award for Aligned in the Universe. She was awarded the latter organization's (Clouzine's) Best Instrumental Album for both Eternity and best Electronic Album for4D Eternity.Anaya has also been a popular force on the independent film festival circuit, winning Best Music Video at the Royal Wolf Film Awards for 'Forever' and Best Music Video for 'Dreams' at the Beyond the Curve International Film Festival 2020. 'Dreams' also earned her semi-finalist status at the Indie Short Fest, while 'Forever' was a finalist at the Cannes International Independent Film Festival, and Beyond the Curve Film Festival. In addition, Anaya's clip for 'Timing' was an Official Selection at the Monthly Indie Shorts Festival, the London Music Video Festival and the Utah Music Video wards.Over the years, Anaya has also received high profile nominations from ZMR, IMA, OWMR, HMMA, GPSA, ISSA, the International Songwriting Competition and the UK Songwriting Contest. Her catalog of works as a composer, artist, and producer includes over 40 Albums, five musicals, a soundtrack for Luminescence Films, many videos, three songbooks and has a globally wide-ranging distribution.



