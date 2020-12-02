Steve Reich's 'Music For 18 Musicians' Among Works To Inspire Inaugural Concord Art Prize Submissions



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Composer Steve Reich's seminal 1974-76 work Music for 18 Musicians - the Nonesuch recording of which, performed by Steve Reich and Musicians, won the 1998 Grammy Award for Best Small Ensemble Performance - is among ten compositions chosen to inspire visual artists to create their own works for the inaugural Concord Art Prize. The prize, created by Concord Music Publishing, home to Reich's publisher Boosey & Hawkes, is open to all UK artists, regardless of the stage of their career, with a prize of £10,000."Over the years I have heard from several artists, including Gerhard Richter, saying they have used 18 Musicians while painting, sculpting or working with media," Reich says. "I am very excited to see what it may inspire."In addition to Music for 18 Musicians, which can be heard below on Spotify and is available to purchase on vinyl in the Nonesuch Store, artists may submit works based on music by Pink Floyd, Mark Ronson, Joan Armatrading, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stravinsky, and others.For additional details and to enter a submission, through January 31, 2021, visit concordartprize.com.



