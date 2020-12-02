Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 02/12/2020

Margo Price Releases Christmas Time Cover Of Joni Mitchell's "River"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Margo Price welcomes the holidays with the release of "River," a special rendition of one of her favorite Joni Mitchell songs. While Mitchell has been a life-long inspiration for Price, Margo first debuted her cover of "River" during the Village of Love benefit for Planned Parenthood this fall. Now, accompanying herself on keys, she captures the wishful, wistful feelings behind the Christmastime classic, more prevalent than ever as we prepare to face the challenges of a winter like no other. With the song Margo sends fans a message of peace and love for the rest of the year, and the hope for 2021 to be everything 2020 wasn't.

Tomorrow, December 2nd, Margo Price takes over Tennessee's Stardust Drive-In Theatre for A Perfectly Imperfect Night at The Movies. In addition to a screening of 2019 documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, the event includes the premiere of Margo's Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman concert film, captured during her unforgettable run of three sold-out, headlining shows at the Nashville Auditorium back in 2018. Find tickets and more info here: https://found.ee/MP_NightAtMoviesTickets

Featuring appearances from Emmylou Harris, Jack White and Sturgill Simpson, the Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman live album is "a triumphant time capsule, marking Price's arrival as a Nashville giant and one of Americana's brightest contemporary acts" (NPR Music). Following its surprise Bandcamp release to benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief this spring, Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman is now available across all DSPs. Listen to the album here, and pre-order the physical edition out Friday, December 4th: https://found.ee/MP_RymanPhysical

This year, Margo Price also released her third studio album, That's How Rumors Get Started, to rave reviews from Vanity Fair, Esquire, The LA Times, Wall Street Journal, Vulture, NPR, The Ringer, Rolling Stone, Nashville Scene and many others. The record topped the Americana charts and Billboard Tastemakers chart, and led to appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS This Morning, The Daily Show, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Amanpour and more. Listen to it here: https://found.ee/MP_THRGS






Most read news of the week
Sir Duke Is Releasing His First Christmas Track
Grammy-Award Winning Singer & Songwriter Jackie's Boy Drops Soulful Christmas EP Ahead Of The Holidays
Aitch x AJ Tracey, Billie Eilish, HAIM, And Royal Blood Named On Longlist For Annie Mac's Hottest Record Of The Year
Lindsey Stirling & Darius Rucker Release "What Child Is This" Ahead Of "CMA Country Christmas" Performance This Monday, November 30
The Naked Feedback Take On Pop Titan Billie Eillish With Their Bond Inspired Single 'Fallen For A Spy'
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike And R3HAB Join Forces To Bring Holiday Cheer With A Rework Of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"
Australian Flamenco Giants, Malcura, Return With Space-Themed Concept Album Exploring New Musical Worlds!
Country Rock Greats, The Amazing Rhythm Aces, Issue Archival Concert Recording 'Moments: Live In Germany 2000'
BTS Performs 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' For The Disney Holiday Singalong


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0259869 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0019841194152832 secs