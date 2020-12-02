Margo Price Releases Christmas Time Cover Of Joni Mitchell's "River"





This year, Margo Price also released her third studio album, That's How Rumors Get Started, to rave reviews from Vanity Fair, Esquire, The LA Times, Wall Street Journal, Vulture, NPR, The Ringer, Rolling Stone, Nashville Scene and many others. The record topped the Americana charts and Billboard Tastemakers chart, and led to appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS This Morning, The Daily Show, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Amanpour and more. Listen to it here: https://found.ee/MP_THRGS New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Margo Price welcomes the holidays with the release of "River," a special rendition of one of her favorite Joni Mitchell songs. While Mitchell has been a life-long inspiration for Price, Margo first debuted her cover of " River " during the Village of Love benefit for Planned Parenthood this fall. Now, accompanying herself on keys, she captures the wishful, wistful feelings behind the Christmastime classic, more prevalent than ever as we prepare to face the challenges of a winter like no other. With the song Margo sends fans a message of peace and love for the rest of the year, and the hope for 2021 to be everything 2020 wasn't.Tomorrow, December 2nd, Margo Price takes over Tennessee's Stardust Drive-In Theatre for A Perfectly Imperfect Night at The Movies. In addition to a screening of 2019 documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, the event includes the premiere of Margo's Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman concert film, captured during her unforgettable run of three sold-out, headlining shows at the Nashville Auditorium back in 2018. Find tickets and more info here: https://found.ee/MP_NightAtMoviesTicketsFeaturing appearances from Emmylou Harris, Jack White and Sturgill Simpson, the Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman live album is "a triumphant time capsule, marking Price's arrival as a Nashville giant and one of Americana's brightest contemporary acts" (NPR Music). Following its surprise Bandcamp release to benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief this spring, Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman is now available across all DSPs. Listen to the album here, and pre-order the physical edition out Friday, December 4th: https://found.ee/MP_RymanPhysicalThis year, Margo Price also released her third studio album, That's How Rumors Get Started, to rave reviews from Vanity Fair, Esquire, The LA Times, Wall Street Journal, Vulture, NPR, The Ringer, Rolling Stone, Nashville Scene and many others. The record topped the Americana charts and Billboard Tastemakers chart, and led to appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS This Morning, The Daily Show, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Amanpour and more. Listen to it here: https://found.ee/MP_THRGS



