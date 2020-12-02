Jay Daniels Releases "Empty Bottle"





The latest release from Jay Daniels "Empty Bottle" is available now on Play MPE. Additional information can be found at www.mc1nashville.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Here is another new release from Jay Daniels & The Jay Daniels Band. Jay's new release, "Empty Bottle" is a great song that is sure to become a favorite at country radio. Jay and his band recently performed at the Texas Troubadour Theater in Nashville, Tennessee and brought down the house with his three previous radio singles. Jay is an awesome entertainer and this song is the most country to date that has been released. Jay is a singer/songwriter who focuses on country, blues and rock & roll. Whether it be a fast, fun song or a loving, low-tempo ballad, most, if not all, of his music tells a story related to a time in his life, rather it be a reflection or an actual event.Jay is based in Mobile, Alabama and Jay Daniels was established in April, 2019. The Jay Daniels Band has continued to grow with an increasing fan-base and number of followers. His video views are in the thousands and because his music stretches across the genres his fans come from all over the world.From the beginning, music was in Jay. Jay's given name is "Jason Daniel," which was the inspiration for the name, Jay Daniels. Jay grew up in Mobile, Alabama, listening and playing hard rock and heavy metal. He got his first guitar at the age of thirteen. By sixteen, he began playing live by sneaking into bars and clubs to sit in with his brother's bands. There he found not just the love of playing music, but the fulfillment of sharing it with others and the sheer longing to do that more and more. Jay now resides in Mobile, Alabama and continues to write, sing, and produce videos of his music, including new projects with new material.Jay is released by Dark Lonesome Records under the MC1 Nashville imprint. Jay's new release, "Empty Bottle" is distributed by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music. Jay Daniels is definitely a name you won't forget! Expect great things ahead for those who love rock with a little country soul.The latest release from Jay Daniels "Empty Bottle" is available now on Play MPE. Additional information can be found at www.mc1nashville.com



