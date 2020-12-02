Bad Omens Release New Music Video For "Careful What You Wish For" From FGBGFM EP



Watch the music video for " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles-based rock sensation Bad Omens have released their latest music video for their single, " Careful What You Wish For " off their acoustic EP, FGBGFM Unplugged via Sumerian Records.Not only that, Bad Omens have accomplished a milestone achievement with their chart-topping single "Limits" (off their full-length album Finding God Before God Finds Me via Sumerian Records) claiming the #1 spot on the SiriusXM Octane Big 'Uns Countdown.Watch the music video for " Careful What You Wish For " via Top40-Charts.com or check out FGBGFM Unplugged.



