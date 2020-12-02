Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 02/12/2020

Bad Omens Release New Music Video For "Careful What You Wish For" From FGBGFM EP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles-based rock sensation Bad Omens have released their latest music video for their single, "Careful What You Wish For" off their acoustic EP, FGBGFM Unplugged via Sumerian Records.
Not only that, Bad Omens have accomplished a milestone achievement with their chart-topping single "Limits" (off their full-length album Finding God Before God Finds Me via Sumerian Records) claiming the #1 spot on the SiriusXM Octane Big 'Uns Countdown.
Watch the music video for "Careful What You Wish For" via Top40-Charts.com or check out FGBGFM Unplugged.






