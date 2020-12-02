The Strokes Debut New "The Adults Are Talking" Video



Today, The Strokes debut a new music video for "The Adults Are Talking" directed by Roman Coppola—watch it via Top40-Charts.com. Set in a future populated by superhuman androids, the video finds the band struggling to hold their own in a baseball game against formidable robot competitors. The track is from the band's first new album in seven years, The New Abnormal, which is nominated for Best Rock Album at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, marking the band's first-ever Grammy nomination. In October, The Strokes returned to Saturday Night Live to perform "The Adults Are Talking" and "Bad Decisions."




