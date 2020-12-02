Nu Deco Ensemble Reimagine The Music Of Outkast In Latest Live Performance Video



The video, which was originally recorded in April 2018 at Miami's Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, finds the 30-piece orchestra performing a symphonic suite of some of the iconic hip-hop duo's greatest hits, including "Rosa Parks," "Humble Mumble," "

"On the 20th anniversary of their landmark album Stankonia, we are thrilled to share our re-imagining of the eclectic and highly engaging music of Outkast," shares Nu Deco co-founder and creative director, Sam Hyken. "Outkast pushes and pulls, and at times even steps outside the boundaries of hip-hop, which is one of the many reasons we are such fans and that their music has become a key part of our repertoire."



Nu Deco Ensemble co-founder and creative director Jacomo Bairos elaborates, "Outkast manage to both innovate with styles, lyricism and melodies, but apply and fuse the genres of funk, jazz, drum and bass, techno, and even Broadway into a whole new, distinctively original sound. It was so hard to narrow this down, but adding a DJ, a rapper, and having the orchestra groove in ways never done before, in what was our first hip-hop influenced suite, was such a fun ride to take our Miami audiences on. It's so thrilling that we now are able to share this with the world!



The video premiere follows the release of Nu Deco's new EP, Nu Deco Ensemble + Cimafunk: Live in Miami. The EP finds the genre-bending ensemble and noted AfroCubanFunk artist joining forces for an explosive live music experience combining funk, Afrobeat and orchestral sounds. This is the first installment of the Nu Deco Ensemble+ Series-an ongoing collection of archived recordings performed in various venues in vibrant Miami, FL with some of music's top talents. Fans can purchase/stream the EP here.



Nu Deco recently kicked off their revolutionary live stream performance season, featuring orchestral collaborations with Jose James, Larkin Poe, Cory Wong, Richard Bona, Cory Henry and more. Additional original pieces and arrangements inspired by Pharrell Williams, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Innovative hybrid orchestra, Nu Deco Ensemble, reimagine the music of Outkast in their latest live performance video, titled "Outkast Suite: A Symphonic Portrait."The video, which was originally recorded in April 2018 at Miami's Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, finds the 30-piece orchestra performing a symphonic suite of some of the iconic hip-hop duo's greatest hits, including "Rosa Parks," "Humble Mumble," " Hey Ya! " and more. Watch the performance video on Top40-Charts.com!"On the 20th anniversary of their landmark album Stankonia, we are thrilled to share our re-imagining of the eclectic and highly engaging music of Outkast," shares Nu Deco co-founder and creative director, Sam Hyken. "Outkast pushes and pulls, and at times even steps outside the boundaries of hip-hop, which is one of the many reasons we are such fans and that their music has become a key part of our repertoire."Nu Deco Ensemble co-founder and creative director Jacomo Bairos elaborates, "Outkast manage to both innovate with styles, lyricism and melodies, but apply and fuse the genres of funk, jazz, drum and bass, techno, and even Broadway into a whole new, distinctively original sound. It was so hard to narrow this down, but adding a DJ, a rapper, and having the orchestra groove in ways never done before, in what was our first hip-hop influenced suite, was such a fun ride to take our Miami audiences on. It's so thrilling that we now are able to share this with the world!The video premiere follows the release of Nu Deco's new EP, Nu Deco Ensemble + Cimafunk: Live in Miami. The EP finds the genre-bending ensemble and noted AfroCubanFunk artist joining forces for an explosive live music experience combining funk, Afrobeat and orchestral sounds. This is the first installment of the Nu Deco Ensemble+ Series-an ongoing collection of archived recordings performed in various venues in vibrant Miami, FL with some of music's top talents. Fans can purchase/stream the EP here.Nu Deco recently kicked off their revolutionary live stream performance season, featuring orchestral collaborations with Jose James, Larkin Poe, Cory Wong, Richard Bona, Cory Henry and more. Additional original pieces and arrangements inspired by Pharrell Williams, Jessie Montgomery, The Beach Boys, Dr. Dre, Duke Ellington, Pascal le Boeuf, Valerie Coleman and many more iconic artists will round out the season, which will be live streaming from the iconic North Beach Bandshell, a historic, oceanfront, open-air amphitheater in the heart of Miami Beach. The full concert schedule can be found below, with live stream tickets and more information available at Live.Nu-Deco.Org.



