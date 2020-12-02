Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 02/12/2020

Black Veil Brides Announce Global Streaming Event On December 11, 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As the band's latest single "Scarlet Cross" continues to make an impression after landing at #4 on the Billboard Hard Rock Chart last week, Los Angeles rockers Black Veil Brides have announced their next virtual concert. Alive And Burning 2 - a global streaming event - will air on December 11th and start at 7PM across four time zones (PST / EST / UK / AUS). The local 7PM streaming time was created so global fans can experience the energy of Black Veil Brides at a reasonable start time from the best seat in the house. The show will feature a collection of fan-favorite greatest hits as well as the debut live performance of the band's new single "Scarlet Cross." Tickets for Alive And Burning 2 are now availablein various bundle configurations can be purchased at www.BlackVeilBrides.LIVE.

"We are so excited to share Alive and Burning 2 with the world! This show is a collection of some of our favorite songs spanning our entire career as well as the live debut of 'Scarlet Cross.' We feel confident that while the pandemic continues to prevent in person live concerts, this show will be a fun experience for any BVB fan. We set out to make a more cinematic streaming show and give the BVB Army something special. We can't wait to unveil it on December 11th," exclaims Andy Biersack.
After teasing fans for days on social media, Black Veil Brides released their new single and video for the track "Scarlet Cross" on Friday, November 13th. The video for "Scarlet Cross" was directed by longtime collaborator Patrick Fogarty and based on a concept written by frontman Andy Biersack. The video for "Scarlet Cross" - viewed over 1.8 million times to date - can be seen here: https://smarturl.it/scarletcross. "Scarlet Cross" is also available via all digital partners and comes from the band's upcoming 2021 concept album The Phantom Tomorrow - the band's sixth full-length album. The song was produced by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Dance Gavin Dance, Bush) and guitarist Jake Pitts.

Black Veil Brides are hard at work putting the finishing touches on the upcoming album The Phantom Tomorrow- scheduled for release via Sumerian Records in 2021. More information on the latest musical creation from Andy Biersack, Jake Pitts, Jinxx, Lonny Eagleton and Christian Coma will be available in the near future.






