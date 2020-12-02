Texas & Wu-Tang Clan Reunite For New Single 'Hi'





A new New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Christmas comes early for fans of the iconic Scottish band Texas as they release a brand new single, "Hi," featuring old friends Wu-Tang Clan. The accompanying video - directed by Fenn O'Meall - stars up and coming British actor Kadeem Ramsay who recently appeared in the UK TV series Top Boy and Steve McQueen's Small Axe."Hi" is an exhilarating slice of joy and offers the first glorious taste from Texas' forthcoming album, the beloved band's first release since 2017. It's also the first new music from Wu-Tang Clan in three years."Hi" finds a soulful Sharleen Spiteri nestled next to boisterous raps from RZA and Ghostface Killah over a cinematic backdrop of lush beats and acoustic guitar. It was RZA who suggested the reunion after meeting up with Sharleen in Glasgow, Scotland last year. The band's previous Wu Tang collaboration had resulted in a groundbreaking remix of their 1997 mega-hit "Say What You Want" and a show stealing performance with Method Man at the 1998 BRIT Awards.During their catch up in Scotland last year, a new track was mooted and Texas soon sent a version of "Hi" to Los Angeles where the Wu-Tang Clan sprinkled magic dust all over it.A new Texas album, their tenth, will be released next year.



