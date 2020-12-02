Watch Neutrals' 'Personal Computing' Video





Allan from the band and director Jenn Dorn Heard shared their thoughts on the sounds and visions of "Personal Computing":

Allan: "It may come as a surprise, but I was a nerdy kid. In the early 80s the personal computing boom was in full swing. I skipped Atari went straight from Pong to a Sinclair ZX81 with a 16K Ram Pack and joined the school computer club. It wasn't long before I was bored with the intricacies of programming but the futuristic aesthetic of computer magazines still grabbed my attention. War Games,



Jenn: "For this video, I combed the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Neutrals are premiering their "Personal Computing" video and Week in Pop has the premiere. The 7" single of the same name is due out this Friday, 12/4 & marks the end of the SLR30 series; sign up for the SLR30 Subscription Series here.Allan from the band and director Jenn Dorn Heard shared their thoughts on the sounds and visions of "Personal Computing":Allan: "It may come as a surprise, but I was a nerdy kid. In the early 80s the personal computing boom was in full swing. I skipped Atari went straight from Pong to a Sinclair ZX81 with a 16K Ram Pack and joined the school computer club. It wasn't long before I was bored with the intricacies of programming but the futuristic aesthetic of computer magazines still grabbed my attention. War Games, Crash Smash, BBC Micro, Apple IIe, Pet Shop Boys on Top Of The Pops... I'm not sure where the sexual fetish angle of the song comes in, maybe something for my shrink to unpack. For the video, we finally got to work with our old friend Jenn Dorn Heard (Sea Blite, Younger Lovers), with the only challenge that it had to be done during lockdown..."Jenn: "For this video, I combed the Internet for early 80's computer commercials and documentaries on technology sourced on VHS or BetaMax for the added extra tracking and noise. The song's lyrics steered me towards footage of men and women gazing excitedly into computer monitors. And, the band's handsomely-designed album art inspired the color finish. Luckily, the Internet also granted me a live performance of "Personal Computing" shot on a cell phone so I could tie the band in."



