Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Reportedly Dating Now

The two have maintained a close friendship throughout the years. Rocky supported New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly made their romance official after months of dating rumors and years of being at each other's side. After romance rumors surfaced earlier this year, PEOPLE confirms that the singer and rapper, both 32, are officially a couple. The pair was spotted having dinner with a group of friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York over the weekend, according to Page Six.In January, there were reports that the two were seeing each other following Rihanna's split from her boyfriend of three years, Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. "They're really enjoying each other's company and taking things easy as it's still early days," a source told The Sun at the time.Over the summer, Rihanna featured the A$AP Mob rapper in her Fenty Skin campaign and the two interviewed each other about all things skin care and wellness for GQ and Vogue.In 2013, they were seen kissing off-screen while filming the video for "Fashion Killa." However, Rocky denied that they ever hooked up, but admitted that they would make a "cute couple." "That never happened. If it happened, then it would have happened. We didn't do that," he told Hot 97's Nessa in 2015.But he didn't rule out the possibility of a future romance. "You never know. To be honest with you, that's not what I'm looking forward to," he added. "I'm looking forward to the friendship that I already have with all these females. Life is so complicated."The two have maintained a close friendship throughout the years. Rocky supported Rihanna when her Fenty fashion brand was honored during the Fashion Awards in London and at her Diamond Ball in 2019. Rocky also served as the opener for Rihanna's "Diamonds World Tour" in 2013 and the two collaborated on 2011's "Cockiness."



